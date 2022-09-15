Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: July 29, 2019

Iowa Workforce Development addresses LME Trucking closure

DES MOINES – On July 12, 2019, Iowa Workforce Development started to monitor stories about the closing of Lakeville Motor Express Trucking (LME) from multiple media outlets. Iowa Workforce Development immediately began an investigation on the day the business closed its doors, July 12, 2019, as it had not received a WARN notice, as required. That investigation is ongoing pursuant to Iowa Code § 84C.

All persons associated with LME should contact Iowa Workforce Development for unemployment insurance benefits and resources to assist with a job search. Those individuals who did not receive their full pay, should immediately contact Labor Services and file a complaint. The web page with all information for missing wages can be found here: https://www.iowadivisionoflabor.gov/wage-payment-collection-and-minimum-wage

Iowa Workforce Development encourages any Iowans affected by mass layoffs and business closures to seek assistance at their local IowaWORKS office or visit www.IowaWORKS.gov. IowaWORKS provides employment resources and tools to help workers who are impacted by a recent layoff or closure and there are currently over 80,000 jobs posted on the website.

“The more informed a person is about available resources, the more equipped they are to make decisions about their job transition,” said Kristi Judkins, Workforce Program Coordinator. “Ultimately, we are here to connect Iowans with the necessary tools and information to get them back into the workforce as quickly as possible. With today’s consistently low unemployment, potential employees are in high demand.”

The following resources are available at IowaWORKS offices:

Assistance finding new employment

Apprenticeship opportunities

Resume workshops

Career counseling

Training in a new career

Assistance filing unemployment insurance (UI) benefits

“IowaWORKS offices provide these services at no cost to our customers. Whether you need to update your resume or find training opportunities, we will be here every step of the way,” said Michael Witt, IowaWORKS Division Administrator.

For more information about the services available at IowaWORKS locations, visit www.IowaWORKS.gov

