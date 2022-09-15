Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: July 25, 2019

Contact: Molly Elder

Telephone: 515-725-4116

Email: molly.elder@iwd.iowa.gov

Gov. Reynolds encourages applicants for the Last-Dollar Scholarship by Aug. 1

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds is encouraging Iowans eligible for the Last-Dollar Scholarship to apply for the program by the Aug. 1 deadline. The Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship is available to new high school graduates and adult learners who enroll in a scholarship-eligible program. The $13 million scholarship program covers tuition for credentials up to a two-year degree in programs leading to a high-demand job.

“When Iowans find a good-paying job in a cutting-edge career, it can be life changing” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Last-Dollar Scholarship plays a critical role in closing the skills gap, growing incomes, and meeting employers’ needs. In a world driven by technological disruption, Future Ready Iowa ensures Iowans have the tools they need to succeed both now and in the future.”

Last-Dollar Scholarships are offered through academic and technical institutions in Iowa. The scholarship will cover tuition for a diploma, certificate, or associate degree program that qualifies as a high-demand job.

“In order to reach our Future Ready Iowa goal of having 70% of Iowans with postsecondary training or education by 2025, Iowans must take advantage of every opportunity to upskill,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “The Last-Dollar Scholarship is one such opportunity that will put Iowans on a path to get the necessary training and education that will in turn lead to greater earning capacity and more career options.”

Scholarship recipients can choose from a variety of high-demand programs in growing career fields such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, information technology and more. All applications must be submitted by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Aug. 1. Information is available at www.iowacollegeaid.gov/lastdollar

###