Sherwood Furniture Has Relocated

We are proud of the new location of our flagship store. We can now focus on our exclusive furniture galleries and interior design services.”WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, 48322, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherwood Furniture, the metro Detroit-based company, has relocated to 6231 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. The new store is now in the Suger Tree Plaza shopping center. The announcement comes from Mark Morganroth, the company owner. Family-owned and incorporated in 1949, Sherwood Furniture has been serving the
The new location officially opened on September 1, 2022. Sherwood Furniture's address is 6231 Orchard Lake Rd., 48322 in West Bloomfield.
Sherwood Furniture's showroom has always been an extension of the interior design passion of owner Mark Morganroth. "For over 50 years, I always learned about clients' needs and helped them with everything, including construction, painting, carpeting or hard flooring, window treatments, and all household furnishings." As a result, Sherwood Furniture has the largest Ekornes Stressless Gallery within 130 miles. The array of high-end furniture and accessories offered has been unmatched for decades. In addition, the interior design staff has a cumulative 100 years of experience.
"We believe building a close, vibrant relationship with the communities around our location is vital to our success. This move will allow us to focus our offerings on our core strengths and better serve our clients' needs. But, of course, the core to our success is our exceptional professionals that work in our store."
