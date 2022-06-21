Sherwood Furniture Building Sold
Furniture Inventory Liquidation Sale
With 23,000 square feet and the store we’ve had since 1989, we’ve reached a point where we need to rethink and focus more on our interior design services and exclusive furniture galleries.”WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherwood Furniture, the metro Detroit-based company, announced the sale of their 23,000 square-foot building on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. They are now actively liquidating everything in the building down to the bare walls.
The announcement comes from Mark Morganroth, the company owner. Incorporated in 1949, Sherwood Studios has been serving the Metro Detroit Market since, changing the name to Sherwood Furniture.
The liquidation sale has begun as of June 20, 2022. Sherwood Furniture is located at 6644 Orchard Lake Rd., 48322 in West Bloomfield.
Sherwood Furniture’s furniture and accessories showroom has always been an extension of the interior design passion of owner Mark Morganroth. “For over 50 years, I always learn about clients’ needs and help them with everything, including construction, painting, carpeting or hard flooring, window treatments, and all household furnishings.” As a result, Sherwood Furniture has the largest Ekornes Gallery within 130 miles. The array of high-end furniture and accessories offered has been unmatched for decades. The interior design staff has a cumulative 100 years of experience.
Sherwood Studios has been a full-scale furniture store and premier interior design studio in West Bloomfield, servicing clients across Southeast Michigan in areas such as Birmingham, Troy, and more. “Unfortunately, our 23,000 square foot showroom is no longer sustainable in the current financial climate. The building has been sold, and we are liquidating our complete inventory. Everything must go.”
The store is now holding a full “everything must go” sale, from the inventory to the fixtures. With discounts up to 40% off retail and complete delivery systems available, we can deliver our full service and attention to detail even during this time.”
