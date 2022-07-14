Submit Release
The Law Offices of Aaron Cox, PLLC Opens Southfield Michigan Office

The Law Offices of Aaron D. Cox, PLLC

Founder Aaron Cox says, “We are proud and excited to offer our 15+ years of experience and service to the residents and businesses of Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, MI, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Aaron D. Cox, PLLC, is proud to announce that it now has an office in Southfield, Michigan, serving Oakland County and neighboring communities. The same exceptional legal skill and service provided by the Law Offices of Aaron D. Cox, PLLC, for more than 15 years can now assist those property owners and managers in Oakland County. Our office provides exceptional skill and service, whether evictions, collections, commercial litigation, or any other property-related legal dispute. Contact our real estate attorneys today to experience the difference our firm can provide to your legal problems.

Founder Aaron Cox says, “We are proud and excited to offer our 15+ years of experience and service to the residents and businesses of Oakland County. The Law Offices of Aaron D. Cox, PLLC is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan, and has proudly served landlords, property managers, and real estate investors throughout Wayne County and the surrounding Detroit area for over 15 years. We look forward to providing the same level of professionalism and results to clients in Southfield and throughout Oakland County.”
Oakland County Office Location
29566 Northwestern Hwy. Suite 110
Southfield, MI 48034
Phone: (248) 285-9303

Aaron D. Cox
THe Law Offices of Aaron D. Cox, PLLC
+1 734.287.3664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

