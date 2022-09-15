NY Jets’ John Franklin-Myers Seeks Team Members for Sarcoma Foundation of America’s Race to Cure Sarcoma New Jersey

John Franklin-Myers, New York Jets defensive end, supports the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Jets’ John Franklin-Myers is inviting individuals to join his team, JFM 91.0 QB Hits, supporting the Sarcoma Foundation of America’s (SFA’s) Race to Cure Sarcoma New Jersey on October 2, 2022. The event is a 5K Run or a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk to be held at the South Mountain Reservation in West Orange, NJ. SFA is an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma.

The first 25 persons to join Franklin-Myers’ team and attend the race will receive a special team t-shirt. The defensive end supports SFA in memory of his grandfather Billy Ray-Myers who died of sarcoma in 2011. “He was probably the hardest-working, most kind person I ever met,” says Franklin-Myers. “He did everything for my family.”

The Race to Cure Sarcoma is the premier run/walk series in the United States focused on raising awareness and research funds for sarcoma. Sarcoma patients, survivors, their friends and loved ones come together as a community to support innovative research for better treatments and an end to sarcoma. The Race to Cure Sarcoma also creates awareness for the disease and helps to promote a sense of community amongst those whose lives have been impacted by sarcoma.

For more information about SFA and how you can join Team JFM 91.0 QB Hits, go to https://p2p.onecause.com/newjersey/team/team-jfm-910-qb-hits-2.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 16,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 6,000 people die from the disease.