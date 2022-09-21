Yellowblue LED and Midwest Solar Installers Partnership Helps Customers Conserve Energy
Our new partnership with Midwest Solar Installers allows us to provide even more ways for customers to conserve energy and save money while creating a better workplace environment.”PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International, https://yellowblueled.com, will now help customers conserve energy and save even more on their utility bills by partnering with Midwest Solar Installers, https://midwestsolarinstallers.com/.
— Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue Eco Tech President
“Commercial LED lighting uses 30-75% less power than traditional sources, and by combining this with solar power, it’s possible to drastically reduce utility costs,” states Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue Eco Tech President. “Our new partnership with Midwest Solar Installers allows us to provide even more ways for customers to conserve energy and save money while creating a better workplace environment.”
When LED lights replace old, fluorescent lighting, there is a major reduction in maintenance costs, IR radiation, heat, safety concerns and more. With solar panels, customers harness the power of the sun from their roof and become their own clean energy provider without buying electricity from a utility company.
“Solar power offsets the amount of electricity you need from the grid to significantly reduce your utility bill,” states Chris Mudd, Midwest Solar Installers President. “A combination of LED lighting and solar power is helping many people reduce their energy bills by up to 70% right now, so we look forward to providing more solutions to our customers via our partnership with Yellowblue LED.”
Currently, Yellowblue LED serves the entire Midwest, and this partnership is part of their expansion plan for 2022.
About Yellowblue LED
As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is an Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Award winner in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lights to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.
About Midwest Solar Installers
Midwest Solar Installers is an innovative solar energy company committed to providing comprehensive solutions for our customers. We take all of your worries away by making long term savings easy with cutting edge solutions, no upfront costs included. For more information, visit https://midwestsolarinstallers.com.
Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116
Yellowblue LED
