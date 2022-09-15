Waveband Communications Wins Contract Award for TACOM
Waveband Communications, a leading critical communications equipment provider, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command
The Waveband Communications products chosen are the perfect combination for improving any team’s communications.”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES , September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, a leading critical communications equipment provider, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command (TACOM). The contract was awarded on August 9, 2022, to provide a variety of critical communications technology.
— Nick Hohman
Under the contract, Waveband Communications will supply 250 two-way radio accessories to TACOM:
• 40 WX-MPA3VLI Harris Battery
• 70 WX-8004-E5 Waveband Series Rugged Heavy Duty Public Safety Microphone for Harris XL-200
• 80 XL-HC3L Waveband Belt Clip for Harris XL-200 Portable Radios
• 10 WVX-XL200SSC Waveband Single Pocket Desktop Charger for Harris XL-200 Portable Radio
• 50 WV1-10282 Receive-Only Earpiece with Coil Cord and Right-Angle Plug
“We are pleased to be awarded this contract to support TACOM’s mission.” Said Nick Hohman, President of First Source Wireless.
The Waveband batteries, Waveband series Public Safety Microphone, Waveband belt clip, and desktop charger are all made to be used with Harris XL-200 two-way radios. TACOM also order Waveband police receive-only earpieces.
Waveband Communications batteries are made to last from high-quality components like lithium-ion and Panasonic cells. Similarly, the Waveband WX-8004-E5 Series Rugged Heavy Duty Public Safety Microphone is also built to last; featuring IP67 standards, this microphone stands up to difficult environments. The Waveband Single Pocket Desktop Charger for Harris XL-200 portable radios is a rapid battery charger that will be easy to use in critical applications.
TACOM oversees the Army’s manufacturing arsenals and maintenance depots. They supply the Army’s equipment, manufacturing needs, repairs, or upgrades.
Waveband Communications is a small business two-way radio manufacturer working to improve critical communication in public safety, military, law enforcement, and industrial sectors. Waveband provides support for Motorola, Kenwood, BK Technologies, Harris, and Icom two-way radios. Waveband Communications is headquartered in Eldersburg, MD. For more information, visit www.wvbandcoms.com.
