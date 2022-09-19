Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopic Device Market Nears Saturation Limiting Market Growth

Several factors are driving the overall global GI endoscopic device market, including the growing prevalence of GI-related conditions and the adoption of new technologies.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market will include procedures, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The full report on the global market for gastrointestinal endoscopic devices includes GI endoscopes, capsule endoscopy, stenting and dilation devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) devices, biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) needles, hemostasis devices, enteral feeding devices and anti-reflux devices.

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Trends and Insights:

Overall, the global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach $13.1 billion. The saturated nature of the global market for GI endoscopic devices will somewhat limit growth over the forecast period. Reimbursement will continue to remain low for GI endoscopy procedures in many countries, due to the high associated costs.

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis will also include a detailed competitive analysis of all the performing companies within the global market. In 2021, the top three competitors were Olympus, Boston Scientific, and Fujifilm. Olympus held the leading share of the gastrointestinal (GI) endoscope market, as well as competitive shares of the capsule endoscopy, ERCP, biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares and EUS needles and hemostasis markets. As a result, Olympus held the leading share of the overall market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market and what are the market shares of key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to view our full global gastrointestinal endoscopic device market report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/gastrointestinal-endoscopic-devices-market/

