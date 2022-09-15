Susan Scofield Named Guest Services and Sales Liaison of The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, has appointed Susan Scofield as Guest Services & Sales Liaison at The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in York, PA. GF Hotels & Resorts is focused on bringing their distinctive style and entrepreneurial spirit in hospitality to life with their powerhouse team.
In her new role, Susan will draw on her passion for York to assist guests in experiencing all that our city has to offer, will participate in public relations activities, and will provide overall support to the front of house team to assure the best of guest experiences. As part of the Guest Services team, Susan’s focus will be optimum guest satisfaction for this historic, one-of-a-kind hotel slated for opening in the 4th Quarter of 2022 in downtown York, Pennsylvania.
“Susan will be a fantastic addition to The Yorktowne Hotel. With her extensive knowledge of the area, strong relationships with local merchants, and her elevated full-service hospitality experience, she will prove to be an invaluable asset to the team.” Stated Michael Blum, Managing Director.
“I am very excited to join the fantastic team at The Yorktowne Hotel and GF Hotels. Tapping into my love for the city to help visitors have an amazing York experience is something I truly love to do, and I could not be happier with the team I get to work with to bring stellar experiences to our guests. I love a win-win situation, so my hope is that as guests enjoy the wonderful offerings of our city, the city in turn will also benefit from the Yorktowne being back at last.” - Susan Scofield, Guest Services & Sales Liaison.
Locals know Susan as the owner of the award-winning HIVE artspace Gallery located in the Royal Square District, just a block from the hotel. Her enthusiasm for the arts in York brings an additional facet in alignment with the philosophy behind the Hilton Tapestry Collection brand in particular, as the hotel has made an intentional effort to incorporate works by several York artists within its design. In addition to having previous experience within the hospitality industry, Susan’s knowledge and love for York will bring a unique, personal touch to her position.
