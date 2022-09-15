Norman USA establishing operations in Beaufort County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Norman USA, a global leader in window furnishings, today announced plans to establish operations in Beaufort County. The company’s $16 million investment will create 67 new jobs over the next five years.

For more than 40 years, Norman USA has crafted quality window furnishings for various industries around the world. The company is a vertically integrated original manufacturer that designs, manufactures and assembles many of the parts that go into its products. Norman USA offers an extensive portfolio of innovative, safe and stylish shutters, blinds and shades.

Located at 74 Schein Loop in Beaufort, Norman USA’s new facility will expand the company’s cross-docking operations to the East Coast.

Operations are expected to be online by October. Individuals interested in joining the Norman USA team should email the company.

QUOTES

"Norman USA is excited to announce plans to establish an East Coast presence in Beaufort. In addition to the excellent support we have received from the state, county and city, our decision was reinforced by the proximity to ports and surrounding resources. We look forward to becoming a part of the Beaufort community as we continue to manufacture and distribute award-winning window coverings." -Norman USA Vice President of Operations Alex Liu

“Norman USA expanding its operations into South Carolina is yet another win for our state. It goes to show that our strategic location, business-friendly environment and strong workforce continue to attract jobs and investment to our state. Congratulations to Norman USA and Beaufort County.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is exciting to see Beaufort County’s economic development continue to flourish with today’s announcement by Norman USA. We welcome this company to South Carolina’s thriving business community.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The jobs created by Norman USA will help transform lives in our community, and I look forward to seeing residents obtain meaningful employment through this investment. I am appreciative of the partnership between the county, the city, the Beaufort County Economic Development Corp., the SouthernCarolina Alliance and the South Carolina Department of Commerce that made this happen. This is just the beginning; we’re gaining momentum in Beaufort County.”

-Beaufort County Councilman Gerald Dawson

“The City of Beaufort has worked tirelessly to set the table at the Beaufort Commerce Park over the past years. The city turned the location into a modern commerce park through the Palmetto Sites program, bringing the proper infrastructure and sparking the development of a speculative building. Norman USA’s investment is a testament of the city’s work and an excellent return on investment. We are delighted to welcome them to our Beaufort community and will do everything in our power to help them grow in Beaufort.” -City of Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates Beaufort County and their economic development corporation on the announcement that Norman USA will locate in the Beaufort Spec Building, creating 67 jobs. Every job created provides an opportunity for a local resident, which improves the quality of life for our families. Our communities appreciate good economic development, and we welcome Norman USA and look forward to their growth in Beaufort County.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls