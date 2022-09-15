West TN Lane Closure September 14-21, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

REGION 4 MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 21: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47 - West TN – Northern



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning July 19, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-436: Beginning Monday, February 14: The replacement of the bridge on SR 436 (Reedy Creek Road) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 16’ lane restriction. Temporary signals will be in place.

DYER COUNTY, I-155: The resurfacing on I-155 from near the rest area to US-412 (SR 3) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.



Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

Beginning August 1, 2022, SR 22A in Lexington from (SR 200/22A) to (Simpson Park Road) will be closed for approximately 7 weeks. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 79 (SR 76) from the Carroll County line to west of Old McKenzie Highway will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-76: The grading, drainage and paving on SIA Route from US 79 (SR 76) to Atlantic Avenue, serving Tosh Farms will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from SR 22 to near SR 54 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near SR 54 to near Wagner Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-140: The resurfacing on SR 140 from near Wagner Road to SR 69 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing with bituminous seal coat on SR 78 from Van Works Road (LM 15.62) to the Kentucky State Line (LM 21.28) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-79: The resurfacing with bituminous seal coat on SR 79 from SR 181 (Great River Road) (LM 6.52) to SR 78 (LM 10.36) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26 to 24.45.



Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.



Tuesday, September 13, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US-51 for two-way traffic between LM 25.5 to LM 24.5.



OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek may cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, SR-183: The resurfacing on SR 183 from Palestine Avenue to US 51 (SR 3) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project

WEAKLEY COUNTY, (SR-43): The resurfacing including bridge repair on 45E (SR 43) and SR 216, and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 45E (SR 43) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

NON-TDOT WORK



DYER COUNTY, I-55 :

Sunday, September 18, 7:00 a.m-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures on I-55 eastbound from Mississippi River Bridge (MM 0.76) to near Rest Area log mile 0.76 to log mile 9.4 for FWD testing.

Monday September 25 and Tuesday, September 26, 7:00 a.m-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures on I-55 eastbound from Mississippi River Bridge (MM 0.76) to near Rest Area log mile 0.76 to log mile 9.4 for coring.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-88: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 88 from the Lauderdale County line to near Jennings Road.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing on I-40 from the Fayette County Line (MM 43.2) to west of the Douglas Road Underpass (MM 46.0), including the thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over Big Muddy Creek.



Wednesday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 westbound from (MM 43.2) to

(MM 46.0) for OGFC paving operations. The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: The repair of the bridges on US 70 (SR-1) over I-40 (LM-26.89).



Wednesday, September 14 through Wednesday September 21, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-179 and SR-222):

There will be temporary daytime road closures on SR 179 LM 0.00 to LM 4.27 and SR 222 LM 3.00 to LM 4.52 for full depth reclamation and paving. ONLY Local traffic will be permitted.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40.

Wednesday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Saturday, September 17, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair. Weather Permitting.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70



(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 21, 7:00p.m.-6:00a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1-MM 88.5. The speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH through the workzone.

Wednesday, September 21 through Wednesday, September 28, 7:00p.m.-6:00a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.LOOK AHEAD:

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I-40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Wednesday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 21, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.

Restrictions: Beginning Wednesday, July 20: There will be an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3. No shoulder.

Speed limit will be reduced to 65 MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, September 21 through Wednesday, September 28, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.



MADISON COUNTY, SR-18: The resurfacing on SR 18 from near Meridian Creek to US 45 (SR 5) may cause possible daytime temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The intersection improvements on US 45 (SR 5, General Marcus J. Wright Memorial Highway) at Buena Vista Road in Bethel Springs, including grading, drainage, signals and paving may cause temporary lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 45 (SR 5) from US 45



(SR 5) to US 64 (SR 15), including thin epoxy overlay over Cypress Creek and ICG Railroad will cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

NON-TDOT WORK



HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40 :

Tuesday, September 20, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures eastbound from west of SR 22 (MM 107.7) to the bridge over Morris Creek (115.3) for FWD testing.

Tuesday, September 27 through Thursday, September 29, 7:00 a.m-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures eastbound from west of SR 22 (MM 107.7) to the bridge over Morris Creek (115.3) for FWD coring.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest



FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-59: Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 20, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily on east and westbound SR 59 from SR 194 to SR 76 to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76:



Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 20, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily north and southbound SR 76 from SR 59 to north of Big Muddy Creek to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.



HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-15: Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 20, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily east and westbound SR 15 from the Fayette County line to Walton Road to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-180: Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 20, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily on east and westbound SR 180 from SR 88 to US 51 to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-19: Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 20, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily east and westbound SR 19 from Four Mile Lane to near Bluff Road to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87: Tuesday, May 10 through approximately September 28: SR 87 will be reduced to one lane at LM 3.88 for bridge replacement. Temporary signals will be in place. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 from LM 22.84 (West of Davies Plantation Road) to LM 30.60 (Fayette County Line): Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 20, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of I-40 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.



LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, September 21 through Tuesday, September 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of I-40 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Weather Permitting.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: Beginning June 2022: The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” is reduced to one lane and southbound I-55 from the Crump Interchange to McLemore Avenue will be reduced to two lanes with the outside shoulder closed for approximately 8 months. There will be possible closures through the project.



Tuesday, September 6 through Thursday, September 29: Construction for I-55 traffic control crossovers will cause the following closures: the northbound I-55 inside lane from South Parkway to the northbound I-55 exit ramp, the southbound I-55 inside lane from the ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” to McLemore Avenue, southbound Riverside Drive at Carolina Avenue including both the Channel 3 Drive entrance ramp from and exit ramp to southbound Riverside Drive, the northbound I-55 ramp and eastbound Crump Avenue ramp from southbound Riverside Drive, and the westbound Crump Boulevard to southbound I-55 ramp. Necessary detours will be posted.

Monday, September 19 through Tuesday, September 20, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: In addition to the above-mentioned closures beginning September 6, geotechnical boring for retaining walls will cause the following nightly closures: the northbound I-55 outside lane from approximately 200’ north of the pedestrian bridge to approximately 200’ north of the northbound I-55 to eastbound Crump Blvd. ramp. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD: Sunday, September 25 through Thursday, September 29, 8:00 p. m.-6:00 a. m.: In addition to the above-mentioned closures beginning September 6, milling and paving of the McLemore entrance and exit ramps at I-55 will cause the following nightly closures: the McLemore entrance and exit ramps at I-55. Paving of the newly constructed I-55 traffic control crossovers will also occur nightly during this period before being implemented. Necessary detours will be posted. Weather Permitting.



Friday, September 30 through Tuesday, October 25: Implementation of the crossovers will occur resulting in the shift of all southbound I-55 traffic to the northbound I-55 inside lane to allow demolition of the west half of both the Wisconsin Street bridge and the pedestrian bridge causing the following closures: Wisconsin Street. The following previous closures will remain in place: the northbound I-55 inside lane from South Parkway to the northbound I-55 exit ramp, southbound Riverside Drive at Carolina Avenue including both the Channel 3 Drive entrance ramp from and exit ramp to southbound Riverside Drive, the northbound I-55 ramp and eastbound Crump Avenue ramp from southbound Riverside Drive, and the westbound Crump Boulevard to southbound I-55 ramp. Necessary detours will be posted. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:



Wednesday, September 7 through Tuesday, September 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72 (SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 Interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from SR-277 to Holmes Street: Wednesday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daytime intermittent lane closures for the removal and installation of concrete curb ramps and nighttime intermittent lane closures for the installation of guardrail terminals and paving work. At least one lane going EB and WB to remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.



TIPTON COUNTY, SR-179: Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 20, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures and shoulder closures daily on east and westbound SR 179 from near Vandy Ave. to near SR 14 to perform safety improvements. Weather Permitting.



NON-TDOT WORK



SHELBY COUNTY, I-269: Monday, September 19, 7:00 a.m-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures on I-269 northbound from Fayette County Line to I-40 log mile 0.63 to log mile 6.83 for FWD testing.

Monday September 26 through Wednesday, September 28, 7:00 a.m-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures on I-269 northbound from Fayette County Line to I-40 log mile 0.63 to log mile 6.83 for coring.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.