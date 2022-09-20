Telewave.io Introduces Next Generation Digital Wattmeter
The Model 44DL Digital Wattmeter is an essential tool for network operators and network installersFREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leading manufacturer of RF products for public safety, land mobile radio, and other mission-critical communications services, announces the availability of a new highly accurate digital wattmeter. The Telewave.io Model 44DL digital wattmeter supports analog and digital modulated power measurement with high accuracy from 88 MHz to 1 GHz.
The 44DL is mounted in a durable diecast housing making it ideal for mobile radio installations including aircraft and vehicles as well as base stations. The rechargeable batteries will last up to 6 hours on a full charge, an important attribute for servicing remote locations.
“I personally own an earlier Telewave.io model 44A and playing with this 44DL is very impressive”, Said Gregory Krantz, Radio Communications Foreman at Carson City, NV Public Works Department, “I especially like the fact that I do not have to switch back and forth to check forward and reflected power as well as not having to mess with a selector switch to look at different power levels. That said, not having to use switches is a big plus as well as the sampling port on the front to help with Effective Sensitivity Testing. When these are available, I will be looking at replacing the 44A I personally own and I will purchase one for the city for our radio shop. This is an especially great unit, easy to navigate.”
The small size of the 44DL makes it easily portable and for further ease of portability when carrying necessary accessories, an optional leather carrying case with lower rear compartment for storing loads, cables, or other accessories with a large carrying strap is available.
A generic RF adapter kit, Telewave.io Tele-Dapt 2000™, is also available for matching connections to varied equipment installations.
Key features of the Model 44DL include:
• Long-life Lithium-ion rechargeable battery with USB charging port
• -50 dB bi-directional sample/injection port, SMA Female connector
• Tough metal case, shock mounted with recessed display
• Large buttons for ease of use when wearing gloves
With the ability to directly measure both forward and reflected power, the 44DL will prove to be an indispensable tool for network operators and installers. For further details about the Telewave.io Model 44DL, inquire at 44DL Data Sheet (telewave.com)
About Telewave.io
Telewave.io designs and manufactures high quality products for RF communications networks. It serves wireless system operators, public safety providers, local and state governments, and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fremont, California. Telewave.io strives to be the premier supplier of seamless interoperable communication systems that provide security and reliability in mission critical eco-systems for both commercial and military applications worldwide. Telewave.io products are used by more than 7,500 equipment and network manufacturers and government agencies throughout the world.
