Eta Space Completes Critical Milestone for LOXSAT Contract
ROCKLEDGE, FL, UNITED STATES , September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eta Space, a cryogenic fluid management (CFM) company, has successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for LOXSAT, a Tipping Point contract awarded by NASA.
A CDR ensures a system is ready to begin fabrication, demonstration, and testing and will meet requirements within cost, schedule, and risk. With the passing of this milestone, Eta Space will begin fabrication on the 140 kg payload.
LOXSAT is a technology demonstration mission under NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. The LOXSAT mission will test a dozen critical cryogenic storage and transfer technologies in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The nine-month mission is set to launch in early 2024 on a Rocket Lab Electron.
“Our Eta Space team did a super job preparing for and executing the CDR. We are continuing development of LOXSAT with Rocket Lab, our launch and mission service provider and with our NASA customer”, said Jack Fox, LOXSAT Project Manager for Eta Space. “With the CDR complete, our team is one step closer to conducting the LOXSAT mission that will lead to the full-scale cryogenic propellant depot, Cryo-Dock™.”
About Eta Space: Founded in 2019 by former NASA and contractor personnel with over 130 years of combined experience in CFM, Eta Space is a technology development company that specializes in applying advanced cryogenic systems to solve critical problems in the new space field and the future hydrogen energy economy. https://etaspace.com
Dr. William Notardonato
