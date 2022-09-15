Sarcoma Foundation of America Honors Adaptimmune Therapeutics with 2022 Vision of Hope Award

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has been selected to receive the 2022 Vision of Hope Award during SFA’s Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 28, 2022, in New York, NY.

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced that Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Adaptimmune) has been selected to receive the 2022 Vision of Hope Award during SFA’s Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 28, 2022, in New York, NY. Stand Up to Sarcoma is SFA’s flagship fundraising event, featuring extraordinary honorees, tributes to sarcoma cancer survivors and advocates, and recognizing important advances in science and research.

The SFA Vision of Hope Award is presented to a person or organization whose public or private actions have resulted in the advancement of care, treatment or awareness for sarcoma patients. SFA is recognizing Adaptimmune for its work in developing an innovative cell-based immunotherapy that promises to change the lives and provide hope for people living with synovial sarcoma.

Based in Oxford, England and Philadelphia, Penn., Adaptimmune was established in 2008 and is driven by a mission to transform the lives of people with cancer by designing and delivering cell therapies. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T cell platform enables the engineering of T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. Adaptimmune is preparing for its first biologics license application (BLA) submission of this engineered TCR T-cell therapy.

“Adaptimmune’s contribution to improving sarcoma patient outcomes is extraordinary and is well-deserved for recognition,” said SFA CEO Brandi Felser. “The company’s work is taking us many steps closer to finding a cure for sarcoma.”

“We were humbled and honored to be the 2022 recipient of the SFA Vision of Hope award and are grateful for the opportunity to partner with SFA in their unwavering commitment to people living with and affected by sarcoma,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Chief Executive Officer, Adaptimmune. “This recognition provides further motivation for us as we strive to fulfill our mission of designing and delivering cell therapies that transform the lives of people with cancer.”

For more information about SFA and how you can support the 2022 Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala, go to www.curesarcoma.org/nyccelebration/.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 16,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 6,000 people die from the disease.