WOMEN of INFLUENCE in LA at PREMIER ISSA Event in SoCal (Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022)
Supported by US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Georgia Tech & AON
Los Angeles Chapter of ISSA is an ardent supporter of diversity. International TV personality Stacy Paetz is a Champion of Women. Join her and some of the other brilliant and engaging women in LA!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REGISTER now and attend the BEST Information Systems Security event of 2022 in SoCal. The ISSA-LA Summit XII on September 21-22, 2022 is Selling Out Fast!
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President; CEO at Security Advisors
World-Class Keynote Speakers Adriana Sanford, Cleve Adams, and Deviant Olam are joined by CISO Forum Keynotes Mark Weatherford and M.K. Palmore, as well as 40+ High-Caliber Speakers from a WIDE SPECTRUM of the cyber, intelligence, regulatory, academic, law enforcement, legal, and academic sectors.
Relax into a beautiful evening with the ISSA-LA SUMMIT XII OPENING RECEPTION at the Annenberg Beach House on Santa Monica beach. The Grand Opening Celebration, sponsored by Sailpoint Technologies, is for all attendees and begins promptly on September 21 at 6:30pm until 8:30pm. Join current/former senior leaders from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), UCLA, US Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), US Navy, US Army, USMC, City of Beverly Hills, LA County DA’s Office, Google, EY, AON, AEG, and more. Start networking!
Our mission for the WOMEN IN SECURITY FORUM is to provide a focus for women in InfoSec through networking, panel discussions, peer mentoring, and workshops. Women working in cybersecurity currently account for less than one quarter of the overall workforce. Attend the WOMEN of INFLUENCE in LA Session with Stacy Paetz that includes Adriana Sanford, Carol Alexis Chen, and Dr. Prineha Narang. We also encourage everyone to visit the Career Corner.
• Award-Winning International TV Personality Stacy Paetz became the first female and youngest individual in the NBA to host each pregame, halftime and postgame show, as well as report from the sidelines for the Indiana Pacers on FOX Sports for seven seasons. In 2014, Paetz became the first female announcer in the 90-year history of the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, announcing on both U.S. and International tours. She joined CBS Sports Network in 2018, as the featured reporter for the inaugural Major League Rugby season, including hosting the Trophy and MVP ceremonies. Paetz is also the first-ever host for Amazon's weekly show for the National Women's Soccer League. She hosted Softball at the 2022 World Games and created a documentary that is set to air worldwide in 2024.
• Recently featured in Top Cyber News MAGAZINE, Adriana Sanford (bio here) is an award-winning global threats and privacy expert, corporate lawyer, author, professor, and a Chilean-American international TV commentator, who appears as a CNN Español analyst on privacy and cyber-related breaking news to 93+ million viewers. The Notre Dame law and Georgetown law-educated California lawyer is the recipient of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Woman Law Professional - 2019 CSWY Award.
• Carol Alexis Chen is a Partner and Trial Lawyer at Winston & Strawn LLP, where she handles high stakes white collar criminal and complex civil litigation, responds to government inquiries and conducts internal investigations, and counsels her clients on compliance and remediation programs, particularly as they relate to anti-money laundering and financial crimes, trade and export control violations, and Fintech and cryptocurrency laws and regulations. She is an award-winning former career federal prosecutor who served as the first female chief in office-history of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section (formerly known as the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Section) at the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. She held various high-level positions and led significant, high-profile initiatives, task forces, and working groups on behalf of the DOJ including as Liaison to the DHS Joint Force-West on Security for all California US Attorney’s Offices and supervised global operations and prosecutions related to darknet, cryptocurrency, and encrypted communications.
• Dr. Prineha Narang is the Howard Reiss Chair and Associate Professor in Chemistry at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She is also the Founder and CTO of Aliro Quantum, and a former Assistant Professor of Computational Materials Science at Harvard University. Her work has been recognized with many awards and special designations including, among others, the Mildred Dresselhaus Prize, a Friedrich Wilhelm Bessel Research Award (Bessel Prize) from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, a Max Planck Sabbatical Award from the Max Planck Society, and the IUPAP Young Scientist Prize in Computational Physics in a National Science Foundation CAREER Award. In 2017, she was named by Forbes Magazine on their “30 under 30” list for her work in atom-by-atom quantum engineering. Dr. Narang earned a M.S. and Ph.D. in Applied Physics from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and served as a Research Scholar in Condensed Matter Theory at the MIT Department of Physics.
LUNCH-TIME ENTERTAINMENT: TEQBALL
• Visit with Ajay Nwosu, CEO at USA Teqball, President of US National Teqball Federation, and member of the LA Sports Council Board of Directors.
Played on a specially-curved table, Teqball is the fastest growing global soccer-based sport.
(1-DAY) TRAINING/WORKSHOPS
• Wireshark for Incident Response & Threat Hunting Workshop Setup
• AttackIQ – MITRE ATT&CK and Foundations Class
ABOUT Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)
ISSA-LA, the founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association in 1982, is the premier catalyst and information source in Southern California for improving the practice of information security. The Chapter provides various training classes for information Security and IT professionals throughout the year and at the Summit. ISSA-LA has a CISO Forum that meets quarterly at various companies throughout Southern California.
SURF, SAND, and SECURITY!
