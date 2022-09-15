Capital Vacations® Adds Two Resorts to Its Management Portfolio
As our management portfolio grows, our Team’s level of service and commitment to our associations, owners and resorts remains priority number one.”MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the leading provider of management services for independent timeshare resorts, Capital Vacations provides significant resources and professional support staff to its managed resorts. Capital Vacations recently entered into management agreements with two East Coast resorts: Laurel Point in Gatlinburg, TN and Nautical Mile in Wells, Maine. The addition of these resorts enhances Capital Vacations’ management portfolio to include more than 200 resorts.
“As our management portfolio grows, our Team’s level of service and commitment to our associations, owners and resorts remains priority number one. We’re honored these associations have put their trust in Capital Vacations and are committed to exceeding their expectations,” stated Travis Bary, Chief Operating Officer of Capital Vacations.
In addition to providing core resort management services, Capital Vacations offers the Capital Advantage℠ suite of services designed to increase revenues and improve the owner experience. These services include guaranteed sales performance, rental guarantee, collections, inventory recovery, resort refurbishment, and Destinality℠ travel services.
Associations engage Capital Vacations to provide solutions that help them achieve long-term financial health. The latest resorts to benefit from Capital Advantage are:
Laurel Point Resort - Nestled in the Smoky Mountains of Gatlinburg, TN, Laurel Point Resort features 50 two-bedroom suites with private balconies boasting breathtaking mountain views and preferred amenities. Capital Vacations will provide resort management, sales and rental guarantees as part of its agreement with the association’s board of directors.
Nautical Mile – Located one “nautical mile” from Wells Beach, Nautical Mile features one- and two-bedroom suites with private balconies and outdoor recreation amenities. Capital Vacations will provide resort management, sales and rental guarantees as part of its agreement with the association’s board of directors.
Capital Vacations welcomes these resorts to the Capital Vacations family and looks forward to making wonderful vacation memories.
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels.
