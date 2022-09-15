EB5AN Pleased to Announce Kolter Has Repaid Funds in VUE Project
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), an EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, is pleased to announce that The Kolter Group (Kolter) has repaid EB-5 investor funds for eligible investors in its VUE Sarasota luxury condominium project in Sarasota, Florida.
“EB-5 investors are typically concerned with two priorities,” said Sam Silverman, co-founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “They want to obtain their green cards, and they want to be repaid their investment capital in a defined period.”
Michael Schoenfeld, co-founder and managing partner of EB5AN added, “We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Kolter and the EB-5 investors in our projects, and so we are pleased to announce partial repayment of EB-5 capital in our VUE Sarasota condominium project to eligible EB-5 investors. All EB-5 capital investments in EB5AN–Kolter project collaborations either remain in good standing or have been repaid.”
EB5AN and Kolter have collaborated on more than 10 previous projects. All EB5AN–Kolter collaborations have a 100% financial success record and USCIS project approval.
One of Kolter’s most successful projects, VUE Sarasota is a luxury waterfront condominium development that began construction in June 2014. The project was 100% presold before construction was completed. This project was structured to provide minimal risk to EB-5 investors: the project was not dependent on EB-5 capital for completion, and over 40 EB-5 eligible jobs per investor have been assigned to each EB-5 investor, substantially more than the 10 jobs required.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,000 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
The Kolter Group is a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value in excess of $19 Billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, the company is among the most experienced real estate investors in the Southeast, having executed investments across major asset classes and all stages of the development cycle.
