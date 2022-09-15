Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - September 15, 2022

Top news this week comes from Statistics Canada as they report that investment in building construction continued its upward trend in July. Both the residential and the non-residential sectors showed increases. At the subcomponent level, new construction for Trade and Services and Warehouses contributed the most to the growth - surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Conversely, investment in new office buildings has been on a downward trend as the work-from-home model became more prevalent and the number of unoccupied offices across Canada continued to increase.

The top video is courtesy of Community Benefits who give us a review of the 2022 Annual NexGen Builders Retreat held recently in Niagara on the Lake. The NexGen Builders Mentoring program fosters the next generation of builders by pairing Black youth, women and newcomers pursuing careers in construction with mentors and peer mentors who prepare them for success in the workplace.

This week's member content shares include:

• Nesbitt Training: Podcast - The Great COVID Hangover

• OnTraccr Technologies: 5 Ways Data Can Help Construction Businesses

• Skyline Group: Attabotics Reaches New Heights With Skyline Access Ladders

• Sonata Design: Let’s talk about Upholstery

• T. Harris Environmental Management Inc.: T. Harris Environmental Management Inc. Is Using the Digital Tools of Today to be in Touch with Tomorrow

• Dentec Safety Specialists: Finding the Most Comfortable N95 Mask: Everything You Need to Know

• IAPMO: Report on Proposals Toward Development of 2024 USHGC, USPSHTC now Available

• ASSE: ASSE International Seeks Working Group Members for Development of National Standard ASSE 1378

• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution: Cafeteria Refinishing - Effective Solution For Surface Refinishing

• CarbonCure Technologies: What Does a Sustainable Ready Mix Plant Look Like?

• Graham: Graham’s 5/5/5 Moving for Mental Health raises over $200,000

• Bridgit: 7 qualities of a successful specialty contractor

• Key Safety Canada: Why You Should Have Safety Barriers in the Warehouse

• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution: Become Certified Bodaq Installer - Pass Certification Exam

• Nathan Medcalf Freelance: I understand what you do

• STACK Construction Technologies: Look Who’s Talking: Connecting Preconstruction and Construction Solutions

• IWSH: 2022 IWSH Awards Recognize Exceptional Volunteers

• Magic Lite: Magic Lite announces the appointment of Jennifer Penton to management team

• Energy Management Association: EMA Hosting Virtual O&M Training for Engineers and Facility Managers on October 5-6

• Diversified Communications: Commercial UAV Expo 2022 Surpasses All Prior Records with 232 Exhibitors and 4,100 Registrants

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

