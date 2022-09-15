Large Haji Jalili Tabriz Silk Carpet Leads Nazmiyal Auctions’ Upcoming Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Sale
Vintage Märta Måås-Fjetterström featured Grön äng Flat Weave Carpet, Sweden, 1873-1941, signed AB MMF 9 ft 6 in x 6 ft 9 in (2.89m x 2.05m)
Nazmiyal Auctions
Large Haji Jalili Tabriz Silk Carpet Leads Nazmiyal Auctions’ Upcoming Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug SaleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nazmiyal Auctions is bringing modern and antique carpets and smaller rugs to its upcoming Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug sale. The auction will present 161 well-curated rugs from many parts of the world, from Afghanistan to Ukraine. The auction is set to start on September 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM EDT in New York. Interested bidders can also place an online bid on Nazmiyal Auctions’ website.
Leading Nazmiyal’s Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction is a breathtaking and extremely fine woven antique Persian silk Tabriz Haji Jalili carpet (lot #6110; estimate: USD 100,000 – $150,000). This silk carpet was woven in Persia in the 1880s. This large carpet comes from the city of Tabriz, home to the most venerated weaving that started during the Shah Abbas period in the 15th and 16th centuries. Tabriz was also a Persian market linked to European and Western commerce. At the end of the 19th century, it was master weaver Haji Jalili from Marand who reawakened the dying art of rug-making of Tabriz. Today, Haji Jalili Tabriz carpets are sought after by decorators and collectors alike for their distinctive color palettes and design elements. Haji Jalili was especially known for mixing brighter colors— such as pink, gold, and gray— into the design of his rugs.
The antique carpets auction will continue to stun with a camel field-colored Ziegler Sultanabad Persian carpet. It is a large carpet from Persia, circa 1880s (lot #6061; estimate: $80,000 – $100,000). This antique carpet was created by the legendary Ziegler rug weavers in Sultanabad. Carpets from Sultanabad have a graceful, subdued facade decorated with delicate shrubs and well-defined vine scroll borders. This design became popular in carpets from Ziegler during the last quarter of the 19th century. This exquisite carpet also features a neutral ecru field decorated with carefully placed shrubs and branching floral sprays in a stately triad of oxidized blue and brick red with soft ivory outlines.
The upcoming Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction offers several noteworthy carpets and rugs from Persia, Turkey, Afghanistan, East Turkestan, Israel, Morocco, France, Ukraine, Scandinavia, India, China, Mongolia, and Nepal. Among Scandinavian carpets, a vintage Märta Måås-Fjetterström Grön äng flat weave Swedish carpet takes the lead (lot #6135; estimate: $10,000 – $15,000). It was designed in 1928 and woven after 1941. Märta Måås-Fjetterström, born in 1873, was an artist who would come to revolutionize the Swedish textile tradition. She had a studio in Båstad where she brought together skilled artisan weavers to create innovative rugs and tapestries. Her designs were inspired by nature, Eastern rugs, and ancient Scanian textiles.
Other key lots in this summer’s Nazmiyal Auctions event include:
Romanian oversized folk art Bessarabian Kilim rug (lot # 6033; estimate: $30,000 – $40,000)
East Turkestan Khotan rug (lot #6072; estimate: $15,000 – $25,000)
Antique Mongolian rug (lot #6022; estimate: $8,000 – $12,000)
Nepalese modern runner rug (lot #6087; estimate: $3,000 – $5,000)
Vintage Ukrainian Kilim rug (lot #6103; estimate: $1,000 – $2,000)
The 2022 Antique, Vintage & Modern Rug Auction will take place on September 18, 2022. Live bidding will start at 11:00 AM EDT. Interested collectors may attend live in New York or online via Nazmiyal Auctions’ website.
About Nazmiyal Auctions
Antique rug experts at the Nazmiyal Collection believe that they have assembled one of the best teams of antique rug experts in the business. The team of antique rug experts and antique rug specialists is made up of some of the leading authorities in the field. With decades of personal experience in the antique Oriental rug world, their experts are intimately familiar with the full range of antique rug styles, as well as vintage and mid-century styles.
Signing up and bidding is fast and easy on the Nazmiyal Auctions platform. Alternatively, interested buyers can also participate through BidSquare, LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable.
Other