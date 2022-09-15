Business Consultant Boyd Parker Advises Success Comes from Self-Discipline, Work Ethic, Commitment and Leadership
Parker has traveled the world developing business leaders in the sales and marketing industryMAIDSTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based business consultant Boyd Parker has posted a video titled, “In Business or Fitness, Why Won’t They Listen,” to his YouTube channel featuring comments he made in Mayfair, London.
In the video, Parker tells how he got into fitness. “What I realized is, I knew what to do; I just wasn’t doing it. I could tell anyone else how to do it, but I couldn’t get up and do it.
“No one cares what you know unless you’re willing to follow your own advice,” Parker said.
It finally clicked, “the changes I needed to make to get the desired results. When you finally realize what you need to do to get the business and fitness you truly want,” said Parker, an independent consultant for businesses and entrepreneurs, “it takes a journey of self-discipline, work ethic, commitment and leadership.”
Parker has extensive experience in the training, mentoring and development of entry-level entrepreneurs up to senior CEOs.
His current success is in the outsourced sales and marketing industry, working with major United Kingdom brands in the telecom, energy and charity sectors and helping other business owners and entrepreneurs develop their own businesses.
Parker specializes in developing outsourced sales consultants and has 13 years of experience in business-to-business and business-to-consumer sales.
Prior to entering the field, Parker spent five years coaching and mentoring professional athletes, models and bodybuilders, helping them to attain their physiques. After the recession in 2009, Parker started a development program in order to learn outsourced sales, leadership and business management skills. Parker quickly took on a role as an independent consultant within the industry, helping other businesses thrive.
Parker has been all over the world developing business leaders in the sales and marketing industry. He has trained others and shared valuable experiences, as well as developed best practices, in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Africa, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Poland, South Africa, Italy, the Middle East and other locations.
In June, Parker was asked to speak to a group of budding entrepreneurs in London. The seminar focused on networking skills, time management, goal setting and achievement, as well as the positives and negatives of working for oneself.
“I am hoping that by educating the up and coming entrepreneurs on some of these soft skills, this generation will be better equipped than I was when I first started out. Networking can be maximized and managed quite effectively with the right tools and awareness. This next generation of entrepreneurs are our hope for a better economy and more opportunity over the next 20 years,” Parker said following the seminar.
Parker is often asked at seminars and other industry events about multi-level marketing. His recommendation is to not start a business that involves purchasing a product or service in order to “join.”
Multi-level marketing businesses does allow business owners to get commissions from the work of others and the freedom to work on their own time. But, it offers limited benefits, often requires more time than people expect and very few people get rich through multi-level marketing, also called network marketing, Parker said.
“I love being involved in creating something from the start and helping it grow. Primarily, this has been in developing people. Now I am moving into investing in businesses, land and property and my first passion, the sports & fitness industry,” Parker said. “My goal is to continue to travel the world with young entrepreneurs. I’m a proud father whose biggest reward is constantly learning leadership and coaching skills, which helps me to be the best possible example and provide the best lifestyle for my children and my business partners.”
For more information about Parker, visit his website at boydparker.blog.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here