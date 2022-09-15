Attestiv partners with Intellagents to provide image authenticity and fraud protection
Using artificial intelligence to streamline claims handling for insurance carriersBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attestiv Inc., a leading digital media authenticity provider, announced today a partnership with Intellagents. The Attestiv integration with the Intellagents Insurance Ecosystem enables insurance carriers to receive fraud protection and real-time AI photo analysis for their claims photos.
“By partnering with Intellagents we are able to provide a foundation of trust with real-time photo authentication and validation,” said John Hamilton, Senior Director of Business Development at Attestiv. “All insurers that use the Intellagents platform have access to this fraud prevention technology that can identify photo irregularities to help claims adjusters make better-informed decisions.”
Attestiv helps insurance staff easily understand claims photos by giving each image an individual tamper score. With its Tamper Scoring system, Attestiv provides a detailed report about all photos within a claim. Alerts and downloadable reports with at-a-glance summaries guide the determination of necessary human review or suitability for automation or potential straight-through processing. With this new technology, Intellagents can offer considerable cost savings and fraud reduction to its insurance carrier customers.
“Intellagents is very excited about having Attestiv’s unique photo, video capture and authentication capabilities as part of our Insurance Ecosystem” says Mark Stender, CEO at Intellagents. “Insurers can now create innovative Claims and Underwriting solutions by connecting Attestiv capabilities with the Insurers own policy and claims platforms and any of the other 50+ members of our Ecosystem in days.”
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for the insurance, financial, automotive, healthcare, and media industries. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and documents, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv enables digital transformation with new services, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.
About Intellagents:
Intellagents is the only no-code, hybrid cloud, independent insurance integration platform, connecting agents, insurers, and new digital marketplaces and ecosystems with best-in-class insurtech solutions, data, and AI provider, Core and legacy systems to power "Real Change" in the insurance industry. Intellagents removes the costly friction of integrating old and new solutions and orchestrates agile, efficient performance through one dynamic API marketplace. To learn more about Intellagents, please visit https://www.intellagents.com.
