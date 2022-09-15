Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Dietary Supplement Sector's Outlook Stays Strong
Rather than be passive by waiting for your doctor to find something, people are taking dietary supplements to stay healthy.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dietary supplement industry, which reached warp speed during the pandemic, is still expected to stay strong as 2023 nears.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“During the COVID-19 health crisis, sales of dietary supplements skyrocketed because people wanted to boost their health, specifically their immune system,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Although growth is no longer in the double digits anymore, the global dietary supplement industry is still expected to increase from $61.2 billion in 2020 to $128.64 billion in 2028.”
Gould said consumers are now concentrating on their health more than ever before.
“Rather than wait for their doctor to find something, people are taking dietary supplements to help keep the doctor away healthy,” he added. “This is why dietary supplements, such as Curcumin, Vitamin D, and Immune boosters, have seen significant sales growth these past two years.”
The reason behind the strong sales? More people are taking dietary supplements than ever before.
“The Council for Responsible Nutrition does an annual survey on dietary supplements,” Gould added. “The initial data for 2021 indicates that 80 percent of Americans take dietary supplements. This is the highest percentage ever recorded.”
Gould said he expects the dietary supplements to continue their upward trend.
“We have the aging Baby Boomer generation, which takes dietary supplements for a variety of preventative reasons,” he said. “But even the younger consumers are overwhelmingly taking supplements.”
The CRN survey also notes that overall wellness, immune health, filling nutrient gaps, energy, and hair, skin & nails are the top reasons people buy dietary supplements.
NPI represents health, wellness, and beauty brands that are bringing their innovative products to American consumers.
“Our clients see that American consumers are clamoring for dietary supplements that will keep them healthy,” Gould said. “They are no longer reactive, but proactive when it comes to their health.”
Gould said he created the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which emphasizes speed to market and cost-effectiveness when launching products in America.
“NPI offers all the professional services that manufacturers need to roll out new products in the United States,” he added. “NPI provides its clients sales, marketing, logistical, and federal regulatory compliance services.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
