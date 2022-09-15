Small Businesses Less Optimistic, Business Not Improving Compared to Last Year

About

Business owners are constantly taken advantage of and are forced to make decisions that affect their livelihood and those of their employees daily. SayWhat Consulting was founded with the business owner in mind, knowing that business owners are placed in impossible situations trying to master all aspects of their company including marketing, employee management, sales, lead conversion, customer service, client retention, accounting, collections and everything else. Many set themselves up to fail or at least take a much more difficult path to success. Our Founder, David Phillips is a successful entrepreneur and grew his business for 13 years as well as working at two global 500 companies. With over 20 years of real world business experience - we know and understand almost every problem you are going to and have faced, and what you will need to do to continue success and grow. SayWhat Consulting focuses on producing verifiable results for clients and assisting you with all of your business needs. With over 20 years of business experience, we have a strong foundation in everything business and our focus is assisting our clients by bettering their day to day operations, online and offline marketing, public relations and business owner consulting. We offer a free 20 minute mutual interview process to see if we would be a good fit for you, and vice versa.

Digital Marketing Consulting | Pay-Per-Click | SEO