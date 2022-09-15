Extra Serving, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Podcast, Scores Prestigious Award
Publication’s cornerstone podcast series named Best B2B Podcast by Folio’s Eddie & Ozzie Awards.
Our revamp of Extra Serving centered around more personalized, informative content that leverages the expertise of our Nation’s Restaurant News editorial team.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nation’s Restaurant News, the premier independent publication covering and serving the entire foodservice industry, was honored with a 2022 Eddie Award for its Extra Serving Podcast Series, winning Best Podcast in the B2B Category. Extra Serving is a series of weekly podcasts hosted by the Nation’s Restaurant News editorial team, covering the latest and most relevant topics in the foodservice industry, including emerging chains, food trends, technology, and more. The podcasts feature insights on the latest industry headlines from Nation’s Restaurant News’ editors, as well as weekly guests such as restaurant owners and operators, CEOs, chefs, culinary experts, and technology and operations executives. The show is available on the Nation’s Restaurant News website and is also distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast delivery platforms.
— Sam Oches, Editor-in-Chief
The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are a prestigious awards program celebrating excellence in editorial and design in the publishing industry. The 2022 Eddie & Ozzie Awards received more than 1,300 entries across nearly 170 categories. The winners were announced in a ceremony on September 13, at City Winery in New York City.
“Podcasting as a media platform holds so much potential for informing and educating audiences. We recognized that potential in early 2021 and knew we needed a dedicated podcast strategy that went beyond simply posting an interview and calling it a day,” says Sam Oches, Editor-in-Chief of Nation’s Restaurant News. “Our revamp of Extra Serving centered around more personalized, informative content that leverages the expertise of our Nation’s Restaurant News editorial team, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those editors who create a product week in and week out that provides incredible value to the restaurant industry.”
That revamp of Extra Serving has been extremely well received, with listens tripling from 2021 to 2022. To listen to Extra Serving on Nation’s Restaurant News, visit https://www.nrn.com/videos/extra-serving, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. For information on Extra Serving sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Szymanski, susan.szymanski@informa.com. To be a guest on Extra Serving, contact Sam Oches at sam.oches@informa.com.
About Nation’s Restaurant News
Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect, the leading B2B integrated media group connecting products, solutions and thought leadership with the largest, most engaged and highly qualified audience in foodservice and food retail. The group connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media as well as digital and live events. To learn more about NRN, visit www.nrn.com.
