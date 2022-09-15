Second Annual Invest For Better Day Celebrates Nonprofit Empowering Women to Align their Investments with their Passions
The annual day of awareness and actions is held on September 15
Invest for Better Day is a call to action for women to be bold and continue their journeys of aligning their investments with their passions and empower their own communities.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellen Remmer and Janine Firpo’s collaboration, Invest for Better, is celebrating its one year anniversary with the 2nd annual “Invest for Better Day” to be held on Thursday, Sept. 15. The annual celebration encourages women around the world to understand the power of their investment assets, and learn how to align their investments with their values to ensure a more just and sustainable future for everyone.
— Janine Firpo, Invest for Better Co-Founder
Invest for Better launched its new platform this time last year to provide investment knowledge and practical skill-building for women who want to act boldly and learn in the company of other like-minded women in peer-led Invest for Better Circles. So far, Invest for Better has directly engaged over 700 women in nearly 80 IFB Circles. Over the last year, nearly 450 women became members of the Invest for Better network.
This year to celebrate, Invest for Better is mobilizing a Day of Action to catalyze women across the country and beyond to each take a small action step to invest for a better future. The Invest for Better team will be providing ten tips for things people can do to commemorate the day, as well as hold a raffle for a bundle of books which features some of the women who are part of the IFB community and their writings:
Activate Your Money: Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World by Janine Firpo
Thoughts on People, Planet & Profit by Amy Domini
The XX Edge: Unlocking Higher Returns and Lower Risk by Patience Marime-Ball, Ruth Shaber
Financial Intimacy: How to Create a Healthy Relationship with Your Money and Your Mate by Jacquette Timmons
“Invest for Better continues to catalyze our movement of educated, enabled and empowered women to activate the power of their investing for social good,” said Firpo. “Invest for Better Day is a call to action for women to be bold and continue their journeys of aligning their investments with their passions and empower their own communities.”
Invest for Better launches its next cohort of Invest for Better Circles in October. The program, which has relied on over 100 volunteer Circle leaders to date, will draw heavily from Firpo’s recent book, Activate Your Money, Invest to Grow Your Wealth and Build a Better World, along with dozens of volunteer experts.
For more information about Invest for Better or to join a Circle, please visit www.investforbetter.org.
Invest for Better is a non-profit catalyzing a movement to help women demystify investing, take control of their capital, and mobilize their money for good. Invest for Better believes that through purposeful investing women will amplify their voices, create positive social change, and take the lead in building a more equitable, sustainable financial system.
