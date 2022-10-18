Telco Systems Inks $3.5M Multi-Year Deal with CityFibre for Edgility
CityFibre to boast significant gains in efficiency and substantial reduction in environmental impact, by adopting Telco Systems’ Edgility platform
Edgility will enable us to efficiently manage vast numbers of physical edge devices which will be critical, as our network rollout continues to scale.”MANSFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of vendor-neutral hybrid edge compute solutions, today announced that CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent carrier-neutral Full-Fibre platform, has selected Telco Systems’ Edgility Open Hybrid Edge platform to power its next generation virtual network. This contract closely follows the July 11th CityFibre announcement of the initiation of an Edgility pilot for enhanced virtualization capabilities across its network, and reflects its confidence in Edgility’s ability to provide an agile and flexible solution for their partners and customers, while generating significant power, cost and complexity efficiencies.
— David Tomalin, Group CTO, CityFibre.
Under this contract, CityFibre will deploy Edgility across the UK as part of its nationwide Full Fibre network rollout, replacing its legacy customer edge devices with small-footprint white-box, multi-purpose appliances, operated and fully managed by Edgility, enabling virtualized networking and security services, such as Voice Over IP, SD-WAN and Next Generation Firewall. While the number of sites is expected to expand in phases to CityFibre’s full network, for the initial deployment Telco Systems will receive a recurring licence fee plus hardware sales worth $3.5M over a five-year period.
CityFibre is on track to bring full fibre connectivity to 8 million homes and 800,000 small enterprises and businesses in the UK. Already offering connectivity services to CSPs, MSPs, and enterprises, CityFibre seeks to expand its offerings by using on-prem edge devices as a launchpad for value-added services.
CityFibre selected Telco Systems’ Edgility open hybrid edge compute platform to efficiently deploy, manage, and operate hundreds of thousands of customer edge devices and a multitude of virtual services at scale across multiple sites, supporting throughput levels up to 10Gbps, from a central location. The new system will streamline and simplify the operation of a multi virtual-application environment using Edgility’s zero-touch provisioning that expedites the deployment of new services without the need for on-site technical personnel. Its vendor-neutral open architecture also enables CityFibre the flexibility to deploy software solutions and utilize white-box appliances from any vendor
Edgility’s small footprint operating system is able to highly efficiently run multiple virtual services on CityFibre’s choice of low-power-consumption edge device, which is expected to deliver significant carbon reduction as well as a 60% lower total cost of ownership compared to existing solutions over a 4-year period.
“This deal moves CityFibre further down the line to realizing our vision for a fully virtualized network. Edgility will enable us to efficiently manage vast numbers of physical edge devices which will be critical, as our network rollout continues to scale. We want to deploy the UK’s leanest and most efficient network and adopting Telco Systems’ Edgility platform will greatly help us cut wastage and maximize efficiencies.”” said David Tomalin, Group CTO, CityFibre.
“This ambitious, innovative and bold project with CityFibre is further validation of Telco Systems’ unmatched edge expertise. Edgility enables CityFibre’s choice of low-footprint white-box devices with optimal resource utilization, incorporating optical network functionality, for significant reduction of carbon emissions, as well as a 60% reduction in its total cost of ownership. Edgility empowers CityFibre to begin its network virtualization journey with an advanced edge compute infrastructure capable of running and effortlessly adding multiple innovative value-added services over hundreds of thousands of disaggregated edge devices, to enhance its competitive position” said Ariel Efrati, CEO, Telco Systems.
