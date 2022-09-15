U.S. Hispanic Business Council Statement Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

This Hispanic Heritage Month, our nation is reminded of the importance and potential of our vibrant community and the USHBC celebrates its anniversary.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- United States Hispanic Business Council President and CEO Javier Palomarez released the following statement to celebrate the national kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month and the USHBC's one year anniversary."September 15th marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. Once again, our nation is reminded of the importance and potential of our vibrant Hispanic community. We represent the changing face of America and will play a crucial role in the future of our economy. At 62 million people, Hispanics represent nearly 20% of America's total population and are still its fastest-growing segment. In fact, there are more Hispanics in the U.S. than there are African Americans and Asians combined. Today, nearly 4.7 million Hispanic-owned firms in the U.S. contributed over $800 billion to the American economy each year, and we continue to start up new ventures at a rate of 3 to 1 when compared to the general market. Furthermore, the purchasing power of the Hispanic Community is over $2.3 trillion, an amount greater than the GDP of Russia, Canada, or Brazil.Undoubtedly, Hispanic businesses have helped build this great nation. Yet, we are woefully underrepresented in positions of power and authority in the public and private sectors. The Hispanic voice is glaringly absent from the national dialogue. We believe America is at a crossroads - socially, politically, and economically - and our community will play a pivotal role in where we go from here. It's for these reasons a group of visionary business leaders launched the United States Hispanic Business Council one year ago today.Our organization is dedicated to acknowledging the contributions of our community of taxpayers, business builders, and job creators. At the USHBC, we’re proud to advocate for businessmen and women who happen to be of Hispanic descent, but we never forget that first and foremost, we’re American businesses. Every tax bill we pay, every job we create, every product we manufacture, and every service we provide goes to benefit our American economy. In keeping with the American tradition of claiming your rightful seat at the table, we won’t wait on anyone to acknowledge our historic contributions to this great nation. It’s time for our Hispanic community to speak with one voice and ensure we are front and center in the national discourse."About the United States Hispanic Business CouncilThe United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.