Playvox and Squaretalk Partner to Optimize Customer Experience

Squaretalk’s customers and partners will have out-of-the-box access to Playvox’s suite of cloud-based solutions

Playvox has always put the agent at the heart of the CX. This partnership with Squaretalk gives us the opportunity to provide our solutions to businesses worldwide - driving better customer outcomes.” — Jurgen Hekkink, EMEA partner channel manager at Playvox

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a major cloud center software provider, announced its partnership with Playvox, the leading omnichannel contact center provider of Workforce Engagement Management solutions.

Squaretalk’s customers and partners will have out-of-the-box access to Playvox’s suite of cloud-based solutions. The technology automates workflows, scheduling and auditing, monitors agent performance and quality, and provides training that elevates and engages employees. Together, Squaretalk and Playvox will empower contact centers with a cloud-native solution designed for the digital-first world of today.

“Squaretalk and Playvox both believe that you have to empower and enable agents in order to provide outstanding customer experiences,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. “Together with the Playvox Quality Management (QM) solutions, the Squaretalk Call Center platform opens another facet, allowing organizations to improve productivity and the evaluation of agents, along with meeting the most up-to-date compliance standards. The partnership is already serving shared customers such as 10bet who are now able to evaluate all customer and agent interactions conducted on their Squaretalk platform with Playvox to improve customer service and performance.”

“In order to better manage our agents from one place, enhance productivity and evaluate performance, we needed to improve quality assurance standards. With AXIOM Squaretalk and Playvox QM, we empower the voice of our agents by allowing agents to request an evaluation review to clarify results. Our culture of open feedback expands as agent voices are heard, boosting morale and effectiveness of our team members,” said Nir Saadon, Chief Operating Officer at 10bet. This is just one example of how the two companies together are providing value.

“Playvox has always put the agent at the heart of the customer experience,” said Jurgen Hekkink, EMEA partner channel manager at Playvox. “This partnership with Squaretalk gives us the opportunity to provide our solutions to businesses worldwide - driving better customer outcomes.”

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful cloud communications platform helping growing businesses boost customer engagement by providing flexible and effective solutions to decentralized teams.

Squaretalk is a multinational tech company operating in Israel and Bulgaria with worldwide coverage and a vast ecosystem of integrations and automations with the most popular business tools such as Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets and many more.

Learn how to become a part of Squaretalk’s growing network of partners: https://squaretalk.com/partners/

Contact our sales for a demo: sales@squaretalk.com

About Playvox

Playvox’s powerfully simple Workforce Engagement Management solutions transform customer care. We understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating solutions that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world’s fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with platforms like Amazon Connect, Kustomer, Salesforce, Slack, and Zendesk. Learn more at www.playvox.com.