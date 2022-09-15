ForumPay Enables FCI Group LLC To Accept Crypto Deposits
ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider has today announced that it has enabled FCI Group LLC to accept deposits in crypto.
We are pleased to have ForumPay as our trusted Crypto partner. ForumPay’s expertise will be crucial to us as we move forward in the crypto world and develop this partnership.”UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FCI customers have a simple, fast and transparent depositing experience with ForumPay, with the client simply scanning the QR code presented with their crypto wallet to make the payment. ForumPay’s next generation payment technology instantly converts the crypto into fiat currency at the best available conversion rate for deposit into the clients FCI trading account.
— Marta Filipowicz, Client Support Manager
Instant confirmations with a payment guarantee mean that the deposit can be made available for immediate trading with the fiat funds settled to FCI’s bank account on the next business day. The entire process is fully automated end to end with the conversion rate visible to the client throughout and no risk from potential crypto price volatility.
Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “Blockchain technology is transforming the global payments environment for consumers and businesses alike. We are delighted to be working with the FCI Group and enabling them to be amongst the early adopters and capitalize on the multiple opportunities presented by the rapid growth in crypto payments.”
Marta Filipowicz, Client Support Manager at FCI Group LLC says ‘We are pleased to have ForumPay as our trusted Crypto partner. ForumPay’s expertise will be crucial to us as we move forward in the crypto world and develop this partnership.”
ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our crypto payment gateway technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 350+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for all purchases from everyday goods and services to automobiles, real estate and now yachts. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting other popular payment options, including cash, credit cards and bank transfers but simpler, faster, and more secure.
In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that pay with crypto are in fact new customers to the merchant, hence our characterization of ForumPay as a customer acquisition tool. Additionally, crypto consumers are shown to spend double the Average Order Value (AOV) of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.
FCI Group LLC are a boutique broking house offering FX, CFDs and Cryptos to the trading community. We pride ourselves in our customer service and we believe we can compete with anyone within our industry.
Paul Wordsworth
ForumPay
+44 7872 381314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other