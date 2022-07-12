Poseidon Global Yachts Becomes The Latest Merchant To Accept Crypto Payments With ForumPay
ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider has today announced that Poseidon Global Yachts is now enabled to accept crypto payments.
Embracing the massive network of crypto consumers positions Poseidon as one of the most innovative companies in the industry.”UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers of the Florida based yacht broker can now use ForumPay’s next generation payments technology to purchase their new boat with their preferred crypto and wallet.
— Josh Tate, CEO of ForumPay
ForumPay has made paying with crypto easy and risk free. To make a payment, the buyer simply scans the QR code presented online via an email payment link or in person via a payment terminal to send the funds. The ForumPay crypto payment gateway technology instantly converts the crypto into fiat at the best available conversion rate for deposit with Poseidon Global Yachts’ bank to complete the transaction. The payment process is transparent and fully automated from end to end, with no risk from potential crypto price volatility.
Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “We are delighted to have Poseidon Global Yachts onboard as one of the newest members of the ForumPay merchant network. Embracing the massive network of crypto consumers positions Poseidon as one of the most innovative companies in the industry.”
James Rivera, President of Poseidon Global Yachts said, “Crypto let's face it, it's here to stay, it will innovate and change how we do monetary transactions in our industry and what better way to have a trusted partner like ForumPay handling our crypto payments. We are happy and excited to be partnered up with ForumPay.”
ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our core processing technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 350+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for all purchases from everyday goods and services to automobiles, real estate and now yachts. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting other popular payment options, including cash, credit cards and bank transfers but simpler, faster, and more secure.
In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that spend crypto with merchants are in fact new customers to the merchant, hence our characterization of ForumPay as a customer acquisition tool. Additionally, crypto consumers are shown to spend double the Average Order Value (AOV) of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.
Poseidon Global Yachts, your professional yacht brokers at your service! We sell, buy and trade any size vessel. Professional and transparent is what we live for creating a smooth transaction with finding and managing the buying/selling process of your dream boat or yacht.
