System73 partners with Vimond to improve the live OTT experience
Their AI-powered Edge solutions allow content owners to unlock an enormous amount of value and increase their profitability. We immediately saw the mutual benefit of working together”BERGEN, NORWAY, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vimond Media Solutions, the world’s leading provider of streaming and video content management software for media companies in the broadcast industry announces its partnership with System73, the content data logistics company providing intelligent solutions that help content owners and OTT distributors increase their content delivery profitability.
— Fredrik Gunnestad, Vimond Media Solutions, CEO.
Vimond offers a modular, browser-based, online video content management platform with a highly efficient workflow for the delivery of OTT live streams and VOD.
Vimond’s modular and flexible VIA solutions allow users to manage, distribute, and monetize live and on-demand video content with cloud-based and industry-proven products.
“We are excited to partner with System73. At Vimond, we are always keeping an eye on the latest technological innovations that can improve the experience for OTT viewers. System73’s AI-powered Edge solutions allow content owners to unlock an enormous amount of value and increase their profitability. We immediately saw the mutual benefit of working together” – Fredrik Gunnestad, Vimond Media Solutions, CEO.
System73’s solution – Edge – encompasses two key offerings designed to improve user experience in both Live and VOD content delivery. Both Edge solutions use AI-powered decision-making to anticipate and forecast CDN congestion and route content delivery accordingly. Intelligent routing to avoid CDN congestion ensures the highest possible video quality for the end-user, resulting in a much-improved customer experience.
Edge Intelligence is a revolutionary AI solution for live content delivery. Using System73’s AI-powered decision-making, Edge Intelligence, augments existing networking and drastically increases user experience whilst also decreasing distribution costs by up to 50% per gigabyte delivered.
Edge Delivery is designed primarily for VOD content and enhances the broadcaster’s multi-CDN solution.
System73 is also working on Edge Analytics – a data and analytics tool that will simplify the way in which broadcasters can monitor their delivery infrastructure.
“Vimond is a trusted partner and innovator for many of the largest organisations in the industry, and we can’t wait to work together. We are very careful with whom we partner, and Vimond is the perfect fit. Utilising the knowledge and experience of Vimond together with the revolutionary technology from System 73, we can help re-shape the way the industry distributes live content.” - William Erbey, System73, Chairman
About Vimond Media Solutions:
Established in 2011 and based in Bergen, Norway, Vimond powers services from world-leading online TV brands, such as Comcast, Thomson Reuters, Telstra, and leading broadcasters and service providers globally. Vimond offers a modular, browser-based, online video platform with a highly efficient workflow for delivery of OTT live streams and VOD. Vimond helps broadcasters and content owners succeed in the modern world of television. Backed by powerful products and comprehensive experience, Vimond provides the platform for many award-winning "TV Everywhere" services for market leaders that rely on Vimond products for their online video services.
About System73:
Founded in 2015, System73 is solving the toughest problems facing content owners, distributors, broadcasters and viewers — Quality of Experience issues caused by internet congestion — while reducing cost and increasing revenue through artificial intelligence techniques and unrivalled data analytics. Our team has developed & patented technologies that enable better data analytics across the entire network, incorporating artificial intelligence to deliver superior content distribution decisions. Solutions based on our Edge Intelligence and Edge Delivery products have demonstrated to be ahead of the competition in terms of QoE delivered while increasing the profitability of the service. We rely on clean data to fuel advanced optimization techniques that combine artificial intelligence/machine learning, multivariate optimization and data selectivity to provide superior data collection across the entire network. By providing the optimal bit rate that increases customer retention, both audience churn and cost of operations are reduced.
Jonathan Gibson
System73
jon.gibson@system73.com