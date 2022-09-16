Fame Tattoos' Tooth Gems Aftercare Guide Now Available Online

One of the Miami's finest tattoo shops has released a breakthrough guide.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recently released Pinterest Predicts 2022 report, Pinterest states that searches for "tooth gems" have increased 85 percent year over year. That is why representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos are excited to announce that its Gems Aftercare Guide is now available.

“Our Gems Aftercare Guide provides individuals with helpful information regarding aftercare of their tooth gem,” said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. “We believe in providing our customers with everything they need to ensure the best outcomes and this guide empowers them with information that they can rely on.”

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, hair micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

Regarding tooth gems, they are exactly what they sound like: tiny jewels, usually just a few millimeters in size, applied to the tooth with an adhesive. The gems are temporary — there’s no drilling involved.

According to The New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/19/style/tooth-gems-diy.html), the tooth gems trend popped up in the ’90s, but it has made a comeback in recent years with a number of celebrity fans. On the model circuit, women like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been spotted with their teeth adorned with jewels, and they’ve become a signature look for Adwoa Aboah.

But that is not all. Rapper Drake (https://www.instagram.com/p/BdkV8nsjwJT/?utm_source=ig_embed) joined the list of musicians to sport tooth gems after he showed off a sparkling pink diamond gem on Instagram. Also, Ariana Grande recently flashed her own pair of gems to fans on Twitter.

“All kinds of people are exploring tooth gems and our newly released Gems Aftercare Guide provides instructions on aftercare once the gem is placed,” Omar said.

As for the shop itself, Fame Tattoos, according to Omar, is the best tattoo shop in Miami.

"We take Tattoo Art to a different level spiritually and mentally," Omar stressed. "We have a high level of continuous local clientele, athletes, and celebrities. We don't consider ourselves average tattoo artist. Our work is based on passion and vision, where we like to picture ourselves as if we're writing or drawing a story of our client's life, past, future, and artistic passion. We will help guide you with the best option and best look for your new work of art.”

For more information, please visit https://www.fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop

###

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 90 years of combining tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States