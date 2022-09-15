Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna: Community of Conservation and Care in Hurghada, Egypt
Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna is considered a pioneer hotel for sustainability on the Red Sea.
We are extremely proud having received once again the Green Globe certificate”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna enjoys a unique location directly on the beach overlooking the crystal blue waters of the Red Sea. Surrounded by ever-growing gardens and tranquil lagoons, it represents the perfect place for the ultimate holiday experience. To keep this paradise for generations to come, the resort does not spare any efforts with regards to environmental management.
— Wael Allam, General Manager at Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna
The resort is considered a pioneer hotel for sustainability on the Red Sea, since it has been active for many years in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development.
“We are extremely proud having received once again the Green Globe certificate.” says Wael Allam, General Manager at Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna. “it is a recognition for the continuous efforts and the progressive and sustainable environmental operation policies, that the resort has been pursuing for years and an important demonstration of our commitment for our stakeholders.”
Environmental conservation practices are an inherent part of the hotel operation and have been adopted and applied by the team members within their work routine. Energy and water saving measures and installations include energy saving lamps, power control keys, A/C control buttons, water saving devices and towel/linen change options. The resort’s grey water is treated and reused to irrigate the gardens by dripping system and waste is separated and recycled at El Gouna recycling plant.
Being part of Accor Hotels, Mövenpick El Gouna has joined the UN Global Tourism Plastic initiative to remove all single-use plastic items in guest experience areas. Best practices have already been implemented by banning plastic straws, replacing disposable plastic packaging, laundry bags, single portioned condiments and jams, plastic pens and guest room dry amenities. Further initiatives are in the pipeline to replace bathroom products with a plastic free eco-line and more actions to achieve the 100% single use plastic free objective.
Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna takes special pride in its social activities, focusing on supporting and enabling the education in local communities. In cooperation with local primary schools, the hotel is sponsoring pupils by paying the annual school fee, purchasing a uniform set and offering them a school bag filled with stationery and school utensils. Furthermore, the resort management promotes actively the employment of young people with disabilities and supports young students of the local hotel school within their studies and professional development.
Walied El Faramawy, Learning & Development Manager in charge of Sustainability states: “Within our CSR aactivities, we have set objectives to support on regular basis the living and educational situation for the children and population in Hurghada.
The renowned Green Globe is the world’s leading certificate for sustainable operation and management of travel & tourism. It focused on maximising operational efficiencies to minimise CO2 emissions, while supporting host communities. It looks at key environmental indicators such as energy and water consumption, total waste production as well as community commitment, to determine the level of performance. Only those companies that can demonstrate operational practices that adhere to the highest environmental standards receive the much-coveted Green Globe Certification.
More information is available at www.movenpick.com/el-gouna
Contact:
Brigitte Gobran | Marketing Communications Manager
P.O. Box 72 | El Gouna | Red Sea | Egypt
Phone +20 653544501 | brigitte.gobran@movenpick.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here