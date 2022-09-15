Vantage Circle launches ‘Merchandise Store’ - Its Own E-Commerce Platform For Employees

Vantage Circle launches ‘Merchandise Store’

Vantage Circle has announced the launch of ‘Merchandise’ - its own e-commerce platform for employees that will redefine the entire employee rewarding experience

We at Vantage Circle always aim at building a user-friendly and robust platform for our clients.” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, has announced the launch of ‘Merchandise’ - its very own e-commerce platform for employees that will redefine the entire employee rewarding experience.

Vantage Circle believes in inclusive growth and that comes with a holistic reward and recognition experience that is fair, equal and transparent to all. For years Vantage Circle has been a pioneer in providing exemplary rewarding experiences with its vast catalog of gift cards.

Still, it came across organizations’ conundrums when they had to reward their employees.

In today's technologically advanced world, practically everyone has/owns a smartphone and knows how to order products online. Yet when it comes to redeeming a gift card, it might seem daunting to the employees and a larger populace who still have not adapted to these tech advancements.

Therefore to make the process of rewarding and redemption even easier and fulfilling, Vantage Circle came up with its own e-commerce platform for employees - ‘Merchandise.’

‘Merchandise’ is a one-stop shop for various product catalogs that an organization’s employees can redeem anytime on the platform. The employees can choose among their favorite products from leading brands and get them delivered to their doorsteps without navigating to other merchant websites for the purchase. Facilitating instant gratification for the employees, the Merchandise Store will help provide a delightful reward and recognition experience for ‘every employees’.

Speaking on the update, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We, at Vantage Circle, always aim at building a user-friendly and robust platform for our clients. Introducing the ‘Merchandise’ is yet another one of such initiatives that will provide the employees a one-stop solution for rewards redemption.”

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like Aricent, Paypal, GE, Wells Fargo, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.