Vigilant Audio Unveils SwitchOne Speakers, the Newest Audio Product to Hit the Market
The manufacturer is known for its product designs that cater to both the consumer and professional audio markets
We are excited to expand our offerings with the new SwitchOne Speakers, guaranteed to deliver next-level sound quality.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vigilant Audio, a professional audio equipment manufacturer in Los Angeles, has revealed its newest product available to consumers and professional audio companies — SwitchOne Speakers. Built to deliver professional studio-grade sound quality, the SwitchOne speakers are a compact, multi-purpose speaker system.
— Trevor Fedele, CEO and owner of Vigilant Audio
Developments in digital recording and content creation have sparked an elevated interest in traditional audio tools such as microphones and speakers. To continue offering audio essentials with a modern twist, Vigilant Audio has expanded its flagship product lineup with SwitchOne Speakers.
Featuring a closed box design that houses 3-inch drivers and dual 4-inch passive radiators, the SwitchOne Speakers deliver substantial sound in a small form factor while maintaining speed and precision for critical listening situations.
“We pride ourselves on delivering high quality audio products without bogging consumers down with the details of a complex distribution network, over-engineered research, or boasting our development teams,” said Trevor Fedele, CEO and owner of Vigilant Audio. “Our goal is to make audio equipment buying simple, affordable and reliable. We are excited to expand our offerings with the new SwitchOne Speakers, guaranteed to deliver next-level sound quality.”
The SwitchOne speakers redefine the traditional division between “Pro” and “HiFi”. The speakers feature:
- Built to deliver studio-grade sound quality
- Closed box, dual passive radiator design for honest and dynamic bass response
- "Switch" - able HiFi and Studio modes for multiple uses with custom-tuned sound profiles
- 1/4", RCA, 3.5mm, and Wireless (BT) connectivity
- Includes speakers, connection cable, audio cables, and power supply
Vigilant Audio is renowned for its honest and relevant audio products that exist at the intersection of consumer and professional use. The team at Vigilant Audio leverages their years of real experience in the industry to design products with creators, musicians, and tech enthusiasts in mind.
Learn more about Vigilant Audio and Switch One at https://www.vigilantaudio.com/products/switchone.
About Vigilant Audio
Vigilant Audio, founded by musician and audio engineer Trevor Fedele, is an audio equipment manufacturer that supplies consumers and professional audio companies with high quality, affordable products. For more information, visit www.vigilantaudio.com and follow along @vigilantaudio.
Trevor Fedele
Vigilant Audio
+1 (310) 694-0487
trevor@vigilantaudio.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other