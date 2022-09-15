Tech Company Breaks Down Barriers and Appoints Black Woman as Co-CEO

Lisa Love is appointed Co-CEO of Tanoshi, a mission-based Edtech company.

In an industry where top roles are held by less than 3% of Black executives, Lisa Love shatters the glass ceiling and beats the odds.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanoshi announced today that Lisa Love has been appointed Co-CEO, alongside Brad Johnston, the current CEO of Tanoshi. Love was hired by Johnston in 2017 and quickly advanced in the ranking to CMO.

As Co-CEO, Love and Johnston will work closely together to oversee the strategic direction of Tanoshi, while managing the overall operations of the company.

After receiving her MBA in Marketing from an HBCU, Clark Atlanta University, Love began her career working for Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies in brand marketing. She managed a portfolio of brands that generated revenue of up to $75M. She also spent 11 years working for the #1 online retailer of wine where she wore many hats and worked in various departments throughout her tenure including operations, merchandising, and partnerships.

“Lisa has played a major role in launching and growing Tanoshi products and services within the U.S. marketplace, sealing its status as a widely recognizable brand,” said Johnston. “I’m thrilled to be able to work alongside her as we expand our educational kids laptops and products into new markets and level the playing field amongst under-resourced communities.”

In 2020, Love was named, “100 Powerful Women” by Entrepreneur Magazine and “Top 100 Women Entrepreneurs of 2020” by Inc. Magazine. In 2021, Love made the Forbes Next 1000 list and was one of the winning finalists in the Black Ambition Prize, a startup competition started by Pharrell Williams. Last week, the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund announced Tanoshi as one of the 50 Black-led startups in the U.S. to receive $100K in non-dilutive capital along with Google support.

Tanoshi is an Edtech company, closing the digital divide and preparing all kids for the digital future.

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi's mission is to prepare all kids for the digital future, no matter their socio-economic background. Tanoshi believes every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers.

Tanoshi's diverse team of founders learned firsthand the value of education and the role of computers in high-quality education. CEO and Co-Founder Brad Johnston grew up with a mother as a teacher and has worked in the technology sector for 17 years. Lisa Love developed her passion for education and technology from her mother, a teacher for 50 years in Los Angeles, and her father, one of the first Black electrical engineers to graduate from Purdue University. The founders of Tanoshi have previously worked for multiple Fortune 500 technology companies including Hewlett Packard, Vizio, and Toshiba.