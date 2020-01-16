Tanoshi Partners with Education Revolution to Bring Personalized Learning to Kids Around the World

With Socrates pre-loaded, kids will have a more personalized learning experience on their Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer.

Tanoshi is combining the computer built for kids with powerful personalized learning.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every child learns differently. Personalizing the learning experience allows each child to reach their full potential.

Education Revolution's award-winning Socrates Learning Platform uses patented artificial intelligence to create a truly unique learning experience for each child while making the learning experience fun and rewarding. Socrates assesses each child’s abilities and creates a dynamic learning path based on their individual needs across thousands of topics of knowledge.

Starting this year, the Socrates Learning Platform will be pre-loaded on Tanoshi 2-in-1 computers, combining the power of the learning platform built for kids with the computer built for kids. Adding Socrates to the Tanoshi will bring a full personalized learning experience that kids can enjoy both inside and outside the classroom.

“We are thrilled to work with Education Revolution and their Socrates Learning Platform”, states Brad Johnston, CEO of Tanoshi. “We understand that every child learns differently and the ability for Socrates to adapt to each child’s learning path is crucial when it comes to leaving no child behind.”

Tanoshi has launched the Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer, which is a kids laptop and tablet, specifically developed for school-age kids between the ages of 6-12. It is currently pre-loaded with educational content including Google Docs & Sheets so that kids can conveniently complete their homework assignments, kids coding apps, Gmail, the Google Play Store, Google Earth, and free, easy-to-use parental controls. Priced at less than $200, the Tanoshi 2-in-1 gives all kids a chance to learn 21st-century skills that are necessary for future success.

"Providing an equal opportunity to education for every child is a key mission of the Socrates product", stated Brian G. Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer. "Tanoshi's innovative laptop provides an affordable, education-focused solution that is designed exactly for the needs of young children both in schools and at home. Therefore they were the perfect partner to work with to bring Socrates to kids around the world."

The Tanoshi 2-in-1 is available online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay, and www.TanoshiKidsComputers.com. Socrates is available at www.withsocrates.com.

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi is a Silicon Valley startup founded in 2016 by Brad Johnston, a former product manager at Vizio and Toshiba, teacher, tutor, and Rotary Scholar, with a mission to create fun, safe, educational and affordable computing products that kids love to use. Tanoshi is driven by the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers. The Tanoshi 2-in-1 Kids Computer launched in March 2018 and has quickly captured the kids computer category. The Tanoshi team consists of professionals in consumer electronics, software development, mobile and education who have worked at Cisco, Blackberry, HP, Toshiba, The Walt Disney Company, Berlitz and other industry leaders. Tanoshi is based in Oakland, CA.

About Education Revolution

Education Revolution is rapidly becoming a leader in online education with its award-winning Socrates Learning Platform. The Platform is already being used in elementary and middle schools and the range of educational content provided is steadily growing. Socrates includes a unique dynamic learning engine that adjusts the content to precisely match the learning needs of each student, resulting in students learning up to three times faster. The National Science Foundation awarded Socrates with a grant in recognition of its unique innovation and significant societal benefit. Socrates was also awarded by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea in education in 2019.



