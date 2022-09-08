Tanoshi Selected for Exclusive Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

Lisa Love, Co-Founder and CMO of Tanoshi - $100K Recipient of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

Tanoshi, a Black-Led Tech Startup Closing the Digital Divide, is selected for Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanoshi, a tech company that produces affordable educational products and services for kids ages 6-12, announced today that it was one of 50 founders receiving $100K in cash from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund is a $5M fund that provides promising Black-led startups non-equity cash awards to help fuel their businesses. Recipients will also receive hands-on support from Google employees across the company, $100K in Google Cloud credits, and access to mental health therapists at no cost.

"So far in 2022, less than 2% of Black founders received VC funding for their startup. This is shameful and needs to change," states Lisa Love, Co-founder, and CMO of Tanoshi. "We are truly honored that Google recognizes Tanoshi and its founders as a company they believe in and will support, as we take Tanoshi to the next level."

In 2020, Tanoshi appeared on Shark Tank, capturing the attention of moms and kids with their affordable, educational, and age-appropriate computers and devices. Since then, they have gained nationwide attention and have appeared on Good Day LA, Good Morning America, and dozens of other media outlets. In 2021, Tanoshi was a winning finalist in the Black Ambition Prize, a startup competition founded by Pharrell Williams.

Over the past two years, the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund has provided $10M in cash awards and support to promising founders in the US. The investments have created a halo effect by helping founders raise over $139M in additional venture capital in the US.

"All we want to do is give kids in under-resourced communities a fair chance for future success by providing them access to the educational tools they need," states Brad Johnston, Co-founder, and CEO of Tanoshi. "In turn, we are thrilled that Google is giving us a chance to do so."