MIND 24-7 Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

MIND 24-7 introduces 24-hour urgent mental health care to Arizona in September 2021. Welcome lobby of MIND 24-7 urgent mental health clinic in Mesa, Arizona.

The company's mission to provide immediate 24-hour access to behavioral health began last September with the opening of its first walk-in mental health clinic.

Imagine immediate help during a crisis, rather than waiting three to four weeks for a doctor's appointment. With MIND 24-7, that immediate help becomes a reality.” — Dr. John Lee - National Medical Officer, MIND 24-7

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since opening the doors of its first clinic on September 15 of 2021, MIND 24-7 has revolutionized patient access to immediate walk-in mental health care. All MIND 24-7 facilities are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and do not require appointments, addressing the urgent need for immediate access to mental health care for both children and adults.

“MIND 24-7 is truly changing the landscape of mental health. Imagine immediate help during a crisis, rather than waiting three to four weeks for a doctor's appointment. With MIND 24-7, that immediate help becomes a reality,” said Dr. John Lee, National Medical Officer for MIND 24-7.

Since the opening of its first location in Phoenix, MIND 24-7 has helped over 10,000 patients including over 6500 children. Now with three locations across Arizona, MIND 24-7 has grown from a team of only 46 a year ago to over 470 team members and clinical providers in just one year. Because of their dedication to service, the average wait time to be seen by a provider is around 15 minutes, and most patients receive a treatment plan and are on their way in just a couple of hours. With the demand for mental health care increasing exponentially, MIND 24-7 is meeting the demand for around-the-clock mental health treatment.

The MIND 24-7 story began with three highly respected and innovative executives within the value-based healthcare space who saw a behavioral health care challenge that desperately needed to be addressed, and currently didn’t have a solution.

“When we founded MIND 24-7, our goal was to help meet the demand for those seeking immediate access to mental and behavioral health care so they can get the right help right when they need it, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay,” said MIND 24-7 CEO and co-founder Jeff Spight.

“MIND 24-7 has experienced rapid growth since its inception in 2021,” said Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Adrienne Opalka. “As we continue to expand across Arizona and the rest of the country, we look forward to providing accessible mental health care for all.”

The company’s leadership credits much of its success to partnerships with community educators, first responders and health care providers. In gratitude for the support that the walk-in mental health clinics have received from community leaders over the past year, MIND 24-7 will be hosting a One-Year Partnership Appreciation Event on Thursday, October 27, 2022. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please contact Kristi Stovall at kstovall@mind24-7.com.

In addition to the three facilities already open in the Greater Phoenix area, MIND 24-7 has immediate plans to open a fourth in the Camelback area, along with expansion into the Tucson, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada markets.

All MIND 24-7 facilities have the ability to offer any individual that walks in the door three levels of appropriate care:

PSYCH EXPRESS CARE (urgent mental health intervention) prevents unnecessary emergency room visits by allowing patients to walk in and see a licensed mental health clinician immediately. On average, an appointment lasts around an hour from start to finish.

PSYCH CRISIS CARE (mental health crisis stabilization) reduces the need for suboptimal inpatient health admissions by serving those patients in real crisis. Patients are cared for by a skilled multi-disciplinary team that will assess, stabilize, and treat them until they are ready to be discharged or transitioned to an appropriately selected longer-term intense treatment program.

PSYCH PROGRESSIONS (transitional mental health care) reduces readmissions by dually focusing on the interim mental health needs before a specialized care setting placement, as well as addressing the social determinants of health that have exacerbated the mental health crisis. Psych Progressions provides the needed immediate care until our social workers can refer patients into our ecosystem of community and mental health partners.

About MIND 24-7

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.MIND24-7.com.

MIND 24-7 COO & co-founder Adrienne Opalka