Popular children’s clothing line designed for comfortable travel lands in Dulles
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans begin to travel again, ensuring a positive travel experience is front of mind. For parents travelling with young children, that means making sure they are as comfy, cozy and healthy as possible. Snugabutter, a popular children’s clothing line made with high-quality bamboo fibres, has finally landed in Dulles, Virginia, one of American's busiest travel hubs. The clothing line specializes in ultra-comfy and cute bamboo clothing for babies, toddlers and young children.
Snugabutter clothing is incredibly soft to the touch, and delivers a wide range of benefits for babies and children. Bamboo fabric is a naturally moisture repellent and wicks away wetness on the clothes quickly. It's also excellent for ventilation thanks to microscopic holes in the bamboo fibers which, for babies who are notorious for getting messy and damp from spills and drool, is an important feature to prevent skin irritation and rashes.
“When adults prepare for travel, we generally have one concern - we want to be as comfortable as possible on the plane as we travel through unfamiliar airports, airplanes and taxis,” explains Kristine Timko, owner of the Dulles Snugabutter popup shop at the Dulles Town Center. “For parents who are travelling with young children, making sure their baby or toddler is comfortable is even more important. Not only do parents want the best for their children, but children who aren't comfy become very fussy, difficult to calm and can make even a short plane trip a nightmare.”
Snugabutter clothing goes from plane, to bed time, to playtime, and is free from harsh chemicals. The clothing is not only high-quality and designed to last, it comes in adorable patterns, styles and colors. Snugabutter sleepers in the size 0 – 6 months come with hand covers to ensure babies don't accidentally scratch their sensitive, delicate skin. Rompers also have duel zippers that allow for quick and easy nighttime changes.
The Snugabutter pop up at the Dulles Town Center is open until September 30, 2022. Snugabutter is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.snugabutter.com.
For the latest information about Snugabutter, to see the newest clothing styles, patterns and colors, and to connect with Snugabutter on social media, follow @snugabutter on Instagram and Facebook.
