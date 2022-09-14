Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 14, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 14, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Carrie Lewis DelRosso.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 228 Children and Youth
HB 2816 Urban Affairs
HB 2817 Health
HB 2818 Judiciary
HB 2828 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 391 To Appropriations
HB 1419 To Appropriations
HB 2499 To Appropriations
HB 2637 To Appropriations
HB 2686 To Appropriations
HB 2800 To Appropriations
SB 64 To Appropriations
SB 1237 To Appropriations
SB 1287 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2425 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Amended
HB 2538 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HB 1693 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2632 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1027 From Labor and Industry as Committed
SB 811 From Urban Affairs as Committed
HB 1178 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 1194 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HR 226 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 34
HB 117
HB 143
HB 681
HB 1578
HB 1671
HB 2484
HB 2806
SB 1173
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 681
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, September 19, 2022 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.