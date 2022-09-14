Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 14, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Carrie Lewis DelRosso.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 228     Children and Youth

                   

HB 2816   Urban Affairs

HB 2817   Health

HB 2818   Judiciary

 

HB 2828   Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 391        To Appropriations

HB 1419      To Appropriations

HB 2499      To Appropriations

HB 2637      To Appropriations

HB 2686      To Appropriations

HB 2800      To Appropriations

SB 64           To Appropriations

SB 1237       To Appropriations

SB 1287       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2425      From Aging and Older Adult Services as Amended

HB 2538      From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HB 1693      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2632      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1027       From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 811         From Urban Affairs as Committed

HB 1178      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 1194       From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 226        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 34

HB 117

HB 143

HB 681

HB 1578     

HB 1671

HB 2484

HB 2806

SB 1173

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 681

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, September 19, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

