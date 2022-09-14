Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 14, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Carrie Lewis DelRosso.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 228 Children and Youth

HB 2816 Urban Affairs

HB 2817 Health

HB 2818 Judiciary

HB 2828 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 391 To Appropriations

HB 1419 To Appropriations

HB 2499 To Appropriations

HB 2637 To Appropriations

HB 2686 To Appropriations

HB 2800 To Appropriations

SB 64 To Appropriations

SB 1237 To Appropriations

SB 1287 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2425 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Amended

HB 2538 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HB 1693 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2632 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1027 From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 811 From Urban Affairs as Committed

HB 1178 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 1194 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 226 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 34

HB 117

HB 143

HB 681

HB 1578

HB 1671

HB 2484

HB 2806

SB 1173

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 681

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, September 19, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.