Arrest Made in an Attempted Unarmed Bank Robbery Offense: 1400 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Attempted Unarmed Bank Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the 1400 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:12 am, the suspect entered a bank at the listed location. The suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller did not comply. The suspect then attempted to take a purse. A struggle ensued and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 35-year-old Mousen Adem Yisak, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery.