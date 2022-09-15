Dimension X Adds Eric Denna to Advisory Board
Denna to advise Dimension X as it develops a builder platform that will dramatically reduce the cost, time and skills required to build immersive experiences.
It is still too difficult for creators to build meaningful immersive experiences. DimX is solving that problem with better code reuse, interoperability, and a focus on nonlinear storytelling.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimension X, Inc. (DimX) today announced the addition of Eric Denna to the company’s advisory board.
Denna’s storied career includes several angel investments, more than a dozen startup advisor roles, and over a dozen board of director positions for standout companies like Health Catalyst, OC Tanner, Lucid, and Workday.
In addition, Eric has served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the University of Maryland, the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Denna was a member of the Education CIO Advisory Board for Steve Jobs over the course of 2 years helping his leadership team on a number of education initiatives.
“The wealth of wisdom that Eric brings to DimX is unprecedented,” said Chris Keller, DimX COO and President. “We are just thrilled to have his insight and ideas as we develop a software platform to dramatically simplify the workflow for Metaverse creators to build immersive experiences.”
With a leadership career that has spanned nearly 40 years, from the inception of the internet, Denna sees great potential in the Metaverse to improve training, educating, marketing, gaming, and entertainment.
“I’ve seen immersive technology mature dramatically over the last 20 years to the significant inflection point we are at today,” said Eric Denna. “We are on the front edge of the next wave of value creation, but one gigantic problem persists. It is still too difficult, expensive, and time consuming for creators to build meaningful immersive experiences. DimX is solving that problem and their architecture includes some killer ideas to enable better code reuse, interoperability, and a focus on nonlinear storytelling.”
The current market includes some 9.5M developers, but the potential exists to grow that several times over using the DimX platform.
Part of Denna’s advisory role will be to advise DimX on its platform architecture as well as its training purposes, including a one-of-a-kind learning event for Metaverse Creators on November 16th, 2022. Registration is open at https://mcsummit.dev
Eric Denna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from BYU, a master’s degree in information systems from BYU, and a doctorate in information systems from Michigan State University, where he was the Coopers & Lybrand Doctoral Scholar.
ABOUT DIMENSION X:
Dimension X is creating the world’s easiest-to-use Metaverse Creator platform for corporate trainers, educators, developers, designers, manufacturers, gamers, storytellers, and business leaders to train, educate, design, simulate, entertain, and market. Intentionally named, the 10th dimension in superstring theory is the last dimension in which anything is possible; a point of infinite possibilities when time and space fold over. Dimension X enables boundless immersive experiences. Learn more at: https://dimX.dev
