Presenting Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool: The Exhibition

14 Sep 2022

 

This exciting exhibition serves as a celebration following the publication of his signed limited edition, in which McCartney brings together all of his finest work celebrating the 1960s Merseybeat scene in Liverpool. It will highlight some of his most iconic and historically significant photographs featured in the book, all of which will be available to purchase. 

 

'With unusual vision and a healthy bit of surrealism, Mike takes us back, time capsule-like, into the music and majesty of such Liverpool landmarks as the Casbah Club, the Jacaranda, the Tower Ballroom, and the legendary Cavern Club. Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool makes for a poignant, unforgettable journey.' - Salon 

 

The exhibition features some of the earliest photographs of The Beatles, their rock 'n' roll idols and Mike's own group, Scaffold. Photographs in the exhibition are all featured in the signed limited edition book, Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool. Visitors to the exhibition will have the chance to order the book which is limited to 2,000 copies worldwide. Each limited edition includes a double-sided 8" x 10" print. On the front, a Kodachrome colour photograph captures John, Paul and George playing as the Quarrymen at a McCartney family celebration in 1958. A friend of the family, Dennis Littler, appears at the right of the frame. On the reverse, Mike McCartney is pictured with Dennis more than 50 years later, in 2012. The print is numbered, stamped, and is suitable for framing. 

 

ATLAS GALLERY 

49 DORSET STREET

LONDON W1U 7NF


Mon - Fri 10.00AM - 6.00PM

Sat 11.00AM - 5.00PM

You just read:

Presenting Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool: The Exhibition

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


