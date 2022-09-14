Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Endorses Lisa Scheller for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District

Northampton, PA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Lisa Scheller (R) to represent Pennsylvania’s Seventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“As the granddaughter of immigrants and the owner of a family business, Lisa Scheller understands the American dream and has a record of supporting the residents of Eastern Pennsylvania pursue their American Dreams,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Great Lakes Region Vice President Kevin Courtois. “Lisa has demonstrated a commitment to supporting free enterprise, pro-growth solutions, and the American business community. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Lisa Scheller and looks forward to partnering with her in the next Congress.”

"As a businesswoman and someone who knows what it takes to sign the front of paychecks, I know the challenges American businesses are currently facing,” said Lisa Scheller. “In Congress, I will use my business experience to help grow businesses and grow our economy. Now more than ever, small businesses need allies in Congress who understand the challenges Main Street America faces. I am grateful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their endorsement, and I look forward to being a voice for a pro-growth economic agenda in Congress.”  

