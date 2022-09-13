Submit Release
Senate Bill 1328 Printer's Number 1896

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - South line of East Gordon street N 82°02'47" E for a distance of

319.05' to an iron pipe found at the Southeast corner of East

Gordon North Oswego Streets; thence along the East line of North

Oswego Street N 6°39'00" W for a distance of 8.01' to a point;

thence along the lands of Kelly Brookhart and Mark MacNemara N

81°51'17" E for a distance of 229.30' to a concrete monument

found; thence along the lands of N/F Tina Rivera, N/F Karl &

Ruth Schuster, N/F Dee Ann Diaz, N/F Timothy Koppenhaver, N/F

David & Ruth Koppenhaver, N/F Eugene & Constance Fritz, N/F

Miriam Estrella, N/F David & Helen Galbraith, N/F Gary & Kay

Matsco, N/F Charles & Jacqueline Scherer, N/F Sharon Peters, N/F

Jeremy Ingle, and the East Limit of East Clair Street N 8°17'43"

W for a distance of 733.25' to a point, thence along the East

line of 1514 Inc. N 34°22'50" W for a distance of 152.66' to the

place of BEGINNING.

CONTAINING 165.846-Acres.

BEING shown as Lot #1 on the Final Minor Subdivision Plan of

the Allentown State Hospital prepared by the City of Allentown

Department of Public Works, Drawing #06-005, dated July 20,

2007, last revised March 25, 2009.

LOT #2

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PIECE OF GROUND situate in the City

of Allentown, Lehigh County, bounded and described as follows,

to wit:

BEGINNING at an iron pin set on the south line of East Allen

Street, said point being located North 81° 23' 17" East for a

distance of 678.83 feet from the Southwest corner of North

Quebec Street and the said point of BEGINNING being the

Northwest corner of this described parcel; thence from the place

of BEGINNING along the South line of East Allen Street and the

20220SB1328PN1896 - 7 -

