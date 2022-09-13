Senate Bill 1328 Printer's Number 1896
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - South line of East Gordon street N 82°02'47" E for a distance of
319.05' to an iron pipe found at the Southeast corner of East
Gordon North Oswego Streets; thence along the East line of North
Oswego Street N 6°39'00" W for a distance of 8.01' to a point;
thence along the lands of Kelly Brookhart and Mark MacNemara N
81°51'17" E for a distance of 229.30' to a concrete monument
found; thence along the lands of N/F Tina Rivera, N/F Karl &
Ruth Schuster, N/F Dee Ann Diaz, N/F Timothy Koppenhaver, N/F
David & Ruth Koppenhaver, N/F Eugene & Constance Fritz, N/F
Miriam Estrella, N/F David & Helen Galbraith, N/F Gary & Kay
Matsco, N/F Charles & Jacqueline Scherer, N/F Sharon Peters, N/F
Jeremy Ingle, and the East Limit of East Clair Street N 8°17'43"
W for a distance of 733.25' to a point, thence along the East
line of 1514 Inc. N 34°22'50" W for a distance of 152.66' to the
place of BEGINNING.
CONTAINING 165.846-Acres.
BEING shown as Lot #1 on the Final Minor Subdivision Plan of
the Allentown State Hospital prepared by the City of Allentown
Department of Public Works, Drawing #06-005, dated July 20,
2007, last revised March 25, 2009.
LOT #2
ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PIECE OF GROUND situate in the City
of Allentown, Lehigh County, bounded and described as follows,
to wit:
BEGINNING at an iron pin set on the south line of East Allen
Street, said point being located North 81° 23' 17" East for a
distance of 678.83 feet from the Southwest corner of North
Quebec Street and the said point of BEGINNING being the
Northwest corner of this described parcel; thence from the place
of BEGINNING along the South line of East Allen Street and the
