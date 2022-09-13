Senate Bill 1327 Printer's Number 1895

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1895

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1327

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, COLLETT, FONTANA, SCHWANK, DILLON,

COMITTA, COSTA, BREWSTER, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, MUTH

AND HUGHES, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," providing for the Universal School

Meal Program; establishing the Universal School Meal Fund;

and making an appropriation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XIV-C

UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEAL PROGRAM

Section 1401-C. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Breakfast." A meal that meets the meal requirements

specified in 7 CFR 220.8 (relating to meal requirements for

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20