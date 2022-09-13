Senate Bill 1331 Printer's Number 1892
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1892
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1331
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY YAW, MARTIN, ARGALL, PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON AND
STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,
SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing
for Statewide initiatives.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2315 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2315. Statewide initiatives.
* * *
(d) Effect of county ban on natural gas development.--
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, if the governing
body of a county bans natural gas development under land owned
by the county, the county shall not be eligible to receive any
of the following:
(1) The county share of any impact fee for
unconventional gas wells.
(2) Any Marcellus Legacy Fund grant administered by the
Commonwealth Financing Authority.
