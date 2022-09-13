Senate Bill 1331 Printer's Number 1892

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1892

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1331

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY YAW, MARTIN, ARGALL, PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON AND

STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing

for Statewide initiatives.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2315 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2315. Statewide initiatives.

* * *

(d) Effect of county ban on natural gas development.--

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, if the governing

body of a county bans natural gas development under land owned

by the county, the county shall not be eligible to receive any

of the following:

(1) The county share of any impact fee for

unconventional gas wells.

(2) Any Marcellus Legacy Fund grant administered by the

Commonwealth Financing Authority.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18