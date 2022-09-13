Senate Bill 1333 Printer's Number 1894
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - delay under the circumstances.
(3) Counsel for an alleged incapacitated person shall,
as far as reasonably possible, maintain a normal client-
attorney relationship with the client. Counsel shall advocate
for the client's expressed wishes and consistent with the
client's instructions, to the extent the client is able to
express wishes and provide instructions. Counsel shall comply
with the Rules of Professional Conduct governing the
attorney-client relationship. Retained or appointed counsel
may not act as guardian ad litem for the alleged
incapacitated person. If the court determines that a guardian
ad litem is necessary, the court shall make a separate
appointment. Appointed counsel shall meet with the alleged
incapacitated person as soon as reasonably possible after the
appointment. Within five days of the meeting, appointed
counsel shall file with the court a certification of the time
and place that the meeting occurred.
* * *
(e) Petition contents.--The petition, which shall be in
plain language, shall include the name, age, residence and post
office address of the alleged incapacitated person, the names
and addresses of the spouse, parents and presumptive adult heirs
of the alleged incapacitated person, the name and address of the
person or institution providing residential services to the
alleged incapacitated person, the names and addresses of other
service providers, the name and address of the person or entity
whom petitioner asks to be appointed guardian, an averment that
the proposed guardian has no interest adverse to the alleged
incapacitated person, the reasons why guardianship is sought, a
description of the functional limitations and physical and
20220SB1333PN1894 - 4 -
