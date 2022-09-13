Senate Bill 1333 Printer's Number 1894

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - delay under the circumstances.

(3) Counsel for an alleged incapacitated person shall,

as far as reasonably possible, maintain a normal client-

attorney relationship with the client. Counsel shall advocate

for the client's expressed wishes and consistent with the

client's instructions, to the extent the client is able to

express wishes and provide instructions. Counsel shall comply

with the Rules of Professional Conduct governing the

attorney-client relationship. Retained or appointed counsel

may not act as guardian ad litem for the alleged

incapacitated person. If the court determines that a guardian

ad litem is necessary, the court shall make a separate

appointment. Appointed counsel shall meet with the alleged

incapacitated person as soon as reasonably possible after the

appointment. Within five days of the meeting, appointed

counsel shall file with the court a certification of the time

and place that the meeting occurred.

* * *

(e) Petition contents.--The petition, which shall be in

plain language, shall include the name, age, residence and post

office address of the alleged incapacitated person, the names

and addresses of the spouse, parents and presumptive adult heirs

of the alleged incapacitated person, the name and address of the

person or institution providing residential services to the

alleged incapacitated person, the names and addresses of other

service providers, the name and address of the person or entity

whom petitioner asks to be appointed guardian, an averment that

the proposed guardian has no interest adverse to the alleged

incapacitated person, the reasons why guardianship is sought, a

description of the functional limitations and physical and

20220SB1333PN1894 - 4 -

